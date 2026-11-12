House Democrats Open Inquiry into Trump Fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke

House Democrats are reportedly opening an inquiry into leading Trump fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke, a longtime ally of the president who has helped raise money for his top projects.

Incoming Democrat committee chairs are seeking documents regarding O’Rourke’s role in raising more than $800 million in corporate donations toward presidential projects, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Democrats set to control key congressional investigative committees are already claiming the top Trump fundraiser’s operation “reeks of potential corruption.”

In a Wednesday letter questioning if donors were promised certain favors in exchange for gifts to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom and other projects, the incoming lawmakers are claiming “the appearance of widespread corruption.”

The Democrats have reportedly cited instances in which big companies like Capital One, SoftBank Group, and Lockheed Martin made major donations toward President Trump’s priorities, claiming these entities later received favorable treatment from the federal government.

On Tuesday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) asked O’Rourke to detail whom she approached for donations, the information she provided to them, and whether the gifts influenced their access to Trump, according to a report by the Washington Post.

“The fundraising operation that President Trump reportedly directs with your assistance reeks of potential corruption and the potential for quid pro quo politics,” the Democrats reportedly wrote in a letter to O’Rourke.

Notably, Rep. Garcia, the top House Democrat on the Oversight Committee, threatened Republicans with lawfare just minutes after the Democrats were projected to retake the U.S. House last week, on the night of the midterm elections.

“LAWYER UP,” the congressman wrote in an all-caps X post, as his party was projected to retake a House majority.

The Democrats’ letter to O’Rourke is the latest sign of how they intend to investigate President Trump and his allies once they assume control of Congress in January, when they will be able to issue subpoenas.

“President Trump is the most successful fundraiser in political history, and he is deeply grateful to his donors, but one thing has never changed: He can’t be bought,” a spokesperson for O’Rourke told the Washington Post.

“The Democrats’ accusations are absurd, baseless, and full of hypocrisy,” the spokesperson added.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.