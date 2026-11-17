Far-left former Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said “it would be an honor” to serve as Attorney General under a future Democratic administration.

Crockett, who has referred to President Trump as a “wannabe Hitler,” made the remark during an interview released this week with NewsOne when asked whether she would be willing to run the Department of Justice (DOJ) one day.

“Journalist Reecie Colbert has been talking all about how she would love to have two words behind your name. Do you know what those two words are? Attorney General,” host Melissa Knowles told Crockett, who lost her U.S. Senate primary to

“God is non-binary” James Talarico. “What’s your reaction?”

“I mean, I think that it says a lot about people’s confidence in my ability to go after the bad guy,” Crockett replied. “I’ll say that, that’s for sure. But that’s not anything that I would run for. I mean, that would be an appointment on the federal level. So that’s just a — it’s not even a conversation at this point in time.”

When pressed if she would “be willing to do the job if they chose you,” Crockett said, “I would be willing, absolutely.”

“It would be an honor,” she added.