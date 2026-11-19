An illegal alien was sentenced on Tuesday to 2.5 years in federal prison for his role in a $7.2 million trucking cargo theft ring in Southern California, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Paramvir Singh, 30, of Rancho Cucamonga, conspired with several others to steal more than $7 million of cargo from warehouses across the region “by buying or using their own trucking companies to bid on authentic shipping contracts, picking up the cargo loads, and never delivering the loads to the agreed upon destinations,” the agency said.

From September 2021 to March 2025, Singh and his co-conspirators found or bought trucking companies and enrolled with freight brokers and load boards, which are companies that link cargo shippers to trucking companies to transport cargo from one place to another, according to the DOJ.

“The conspirators then drove to a shipper’s location in a truck, typically bearing the trucking company’s name and towing a trailer, signed agreements to deliver the cargo to a particular location by a particular date, and received the cargo into their trailer,” the DOJ detailed. “Conspirators then left the shipper with the cargo, which was frequently due to be delivered to a location in a state other than California, but instead of delivering the cargo to its intended destination, they stole it.”

The shippers victimized in the scheme were in Walnut, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Chino, as well as other locales. The total monetary loss was $7,210,056.

Singh first pleaded guilty on Aug. 13 to conspiracy to commit theft from interstate or foreign shipments. In addition to prison time, he was also ordered to pay $2,210,055 in restitution.

Co-defendants in the case are expected to have a trial in March 2027, including:

Sandeep Singh, 32, of San Bernardino;

Gurnaik Singh Chauhan, 41, of Fontana;

Ranjodh Singh, 39, of Bakersfield; and

Elgar Rolando Hernández, 28, of Fontana.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the FBI’s Inland Violent Crime Suppression Task Force, IRS Criminal Investigation, California Highway Patrol, Cargo Theft Interdiction Program, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Fontana Police Department, and the San Bernardino Police Department.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.