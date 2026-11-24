A federal judge has unsealed a heavily redacted 169-page document related to last month’s raid of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) Washington, DC residence.

The files revealed that prosecutors — who are considering bringing criminal charges against Omar — are seeking evidence from a time period covering most of the Democrat congresswoman’s life, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The document, which includes multiple court records, was released on Monday after Chief District Judge James Boasberg ordered it unsealed. This came after news organizations and a conservative activist group pushed for the information to be made public.

The unsealed pages show that prosecutors — who are also observing immunity protections Omar holds as a sitting lawmaker — fought with U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh to obtain a search warrant for Omar’s Washington, DC home.

Sharbaugh called on Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors to explain how they would carry out the raid without infringing on protections Omar has asserted over her legislative records, as well as which search protocol they planned to use.

The Justice Department requested a search warrant on October 2 and later received approval, resulting in a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) search of Omar’s residence on October 12.

But the court expressed concerns that the DOJ might be violating the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause, according to a newly released warrant petition.

“The search warrant here is directed to a sitting member of the United States House of Representatives,” the court wrote. “This means that, even after ensuring that there exists probable cause to issue the warrant — the Court must separately balance any necessary constitutional considerations under governing precedent.”

The Justice Department maintained that the warrant had nothing to do with any speeches Omar had given as a member of Congress or with her legislative duties.

While the Speech and Debate Clause protects lawmakers from being questioned by outsiders about their legislative work, it does not grant them immunity from prosecution for criminal conduct.

A source familiar with the warrant said DOJ prosecutors were examining Omar for immigration crimes, such as making false statements on paperwork and a single conspiracy charge, the New York Times reported.

The unsealed files also reveal that prosecutors believe Omar committed “[redacted] crimes over decades.” Moreover, the document shows that investigators are seeking to pull documents that go as far back as 1980, two years before Omar was born.

The scope and time frame, however, “confirms the broad sweep of the investigation back to her birth,” Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said.

Omar, who was born in Somalia and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000, has not been criminally charged.

Judge Boasberg did not unseal an affidavit detailing the search of Omar’s home, telling prosecutors he expects the document will eventually be made public with redactions.