The Trump administration on Tuesday announced the “largest anti-scam enforcement surge in history” resulting in the recovery of $8 billion in intended victim losses.

“Today, we are here to announce that since President Trump signed the executive order, the Department of Justice [DOJ] has taken action to protect Americans from scams,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said during a Tuesday press conference.

“This protection has included filing over 400 cases in 85 federal districts, with over 800 defendants who have been charged, extradited, pleaded guilty, and some of them sentenced,” he continued, revealing they have recovered over $8 billion in intended losses to victims.

“This is the largest anti-scam enforcement surge in history,” he announced. “We are identifying and prosecuting criminals who have deceptively and maliciously stolen from Americans of every age and income bracket across the country.”

Blanche also stated that the Justice Department is not just going after individuals but is “dismantling the criminal networks that have been stealing from the American people for far too long.”

According to a press release accompanying the announcement, the actions against these scammers include “new charges, extraditions, guilty verdicts, and criminal sentences.”

One example of a busted scam involves current and former members of prison gangs in Georgia who “used contraband mobile phones to falsely tell victims that they missed jury duty and would be arrested if they failed to pay a ‘fine.'” In all, 14 individuals were charged “in three indictments in federal and state courts for participation in these schemes, and another 17 defendants were charged in state court for a scheme to smuggle contraband mobile phones, often used to perpetrate fraud schemes and other crimes, into Georgia prisons,” per the DOJ.

FBI Director Kash Patel also cited President Donald Trump’s executive order and said the FBI has “made dismantling predatory scam enterprises a top priority using a whole-of-government approach.”

In all, he said “Operation Blackout” resulted in nearly “$17 billion in illicit funds seized”; “14,000+ digital devices seized”; “29 scam compounds dismantled”; “hundreds arrested and charged”; and “more than 2,200 human trafficking victims freed.”

“Through Operation Blackout, this FBI’s scam center demolition initiative, we’ve seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, taken more than 14,000 digital devices, directly warned over 11,000 Americans from scam attempts, and prevented more than $690 million in potential victim losses,” he said in the announcement, adding, “The Trump Administration is crushing scam centers plaguing Americans, and with Attorney General Blanche and our interagency partners, we are delivering on this righteous mission every day all over the world. The message to these scam syndicates is clear: if you target Americans, justice will find you.”