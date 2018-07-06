Kimberly Guilfoyle, co-host of Fox News’s The Five, told Breitbart News Daily on Friday that she is “happy to give” a “beatdown” to the “complete liars and smear merchants” in the media.

Guilfoyle and Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow first discussed the dismal state of the media.

Guilfoyle told Marlow, “Who are these jokers? You see them on television, and they have a blog, and everyone thinks they’re a journalist, and they’re a joke. They’re provocateurs. They have no substance and no meat, let alone any intellect. It’s unbelievable in this day and age anyone calls themselves a journalist because they can post something on the Internet.”

The Five host continued, “Nevertheless, when you’re someone who can back it up and have substance, then you have nothing to fear from the imposters. I just take issue with people who are complete liars and smear merchants and say things that are not true, and they know that they’re not true, and some of these people need to get a beatdown, and I’m happy to give it to them.”

In June, New York Daily News columnist Linda Stasi said she wanted Guilfoyle fired from Fox News and contended that “she’d be better off picking grapes.”

Guilfoyle said that Stasi “is a completely ignorant individual,” adding, “She’s essentially declaring a war on women, saying something that’s racist.”

In another case of the media’s bias, GQ magazine asked Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s son, if he ever wanted to have sex with his mother, according to emails obtained by Breitbart News.

Guilfoyle slammed GQ, saying, “These people are teetering on the brink of mentally ill.” The Fox News host said that these sort of media attacks have become a “blood sport” for journalists.

Guilfoyle then praised Donald Trump Jr., whom she has been dating, charging that Don Jr. is the “number one up-and-coming political figure on the right.”

Guilfoyle said he “has a compelling political voice, and he’s incredibly bright.” She went on to say, “I’ve seen him at these political rallies, and I went to Montana with him, and I’ve known him for over a decade and saw him at the convention speech. He commands the room. He’s a compelling political figure.”

“He really resonates with people, and he speaks with them, and people can understand him,” Guilfoyle added.

In a June interview with Breitbart News, Don Jr. said that the Trump economy continues to help the working class “forgotten man” in America’s Heartland.

Marlow remarked that in comparison to establishment Republicans, Don Jr. “has a real interest in what the base is thinking.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.