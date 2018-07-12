Exclusive — Rep. Paul Gosar: Contempt Charges for Lisa Page by Friday

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) reiterated, on Wednesday’s Breitbart News Tonight on Sirius XM, he and fellow House Republicans’ plans to hold disgraced FBI attorney Lisa Page in Contempt of Congress over her refusal to testify.

“People like Lisa Page, who did not show up today … it’s time that we enforce our contempt charges. You know, jail her. There’s a cell down at the bottom of the Capitol. Promote that to the Congress, take a vote on it, make people stand up and against people that are willingly violating the law, and start demanding that,” Gosar told host Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour. “My understanding is that it will be happening on Friday.”

Gosar cited House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC), and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) as being on-board with the plan.

Page, FBI agent Peter Strzok’s partner in both an extra-marital affair and in the now-infamous anti-Trump text message exchange during and after the 2016 election and the start of the “Russia” investigation, found herself in more hot water Wednesday after she refused to appear before a joint hearing of Gowdy and Goodlatte’s committees despite a subpoena demanding she do so.

Gosar then turned to his and his fellow House Republcians’ efforts to bring pressure against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom they believe is slow-walking the release of documents related to the genesis of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“My suggestion is that tomorrow we should be dropping the impeachment of Rod Rosenstein,” Gosar told Mansour. “If we’re serious about getting to the bottom of this, if we’re serious about making sure that justice reigns … whether you’re deputy attorney general or Peter Strzok in the FBI interrogations. … Congress means to get tough here.”

Gosar asked Mansour, “Doesn’t it really irk you and really pique your attention as to why we don’t see compliance from Rod Rosenstein in production of these documents? What was initial scope of the … Mueller investigation? Why did it expand? Where did it expand? What gave them the premises for this?”

“You know what? Time’s up, and the American people are frustrated. And that’s why so many people say there needs to be a change in leadership,” Gosar continued, expressing his frustration with the lack of support from Republican leadership on this effort. “We’ve got a Speaker who continually doesn’t do that. He talks a big talk but walks it back time and time again.”

“Congressional subpoenas for testimony are not optional,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) told USA Today Wednesday. “She was part of the mess we’ve uncovered at DOJ. She has an obligation to come testify. If she wants to come plead the Fifth (Amendment), that’s her choice. But a subpoena to testify before Congress is not optional. It’s mandatory. She needs to comply.”

“We will do what we need to do to protect this branch of government,” Ryan added when asked about contempt charges.

