GOP Rep Mo Brooks: Ocasio-Cortez Resorted to Racism, Sexism, Socialism to Win Democratic Nomination

In an appearance on this week’s broadcast of SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Saturday,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) criticized the effort underway in the modern Democratic Party to use socialist and racial demagoguery to gain an electoral advantage.

Brooks offered the tactics used by New York’s 14th congressional district Democratic Party nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to earn a victory of incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), which he said relied on elements of racism, sexism and socialism.

“The American people – the American people can stop them from doing these things by not electing so many socialists to Washington, D.C.,” Brooks said. “We’ve got Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who resorted to racism, sexism and of course socialism to unseat a fairly liberal 20-year Democrat congressman because he wasn’t radical enough. You’ve seen the same thing recently in Boston, where they took out a fairly liberal Democrat congressman because he wasn’t radical enough.”

The Alabama congressman said the strategy put an emphasis on skin pigmentation and chromosomes, which he argued was bad for the country in both the short and long term.

“So you’ve got a movement on the Democratic side to hardcore socialism, racial division as a political strategy that divides us American instead of bringing us together,” he added. “The Democrats are resorting to gender animosity as a major theme as they try to cultivate votes. And all of this division that the Democrats are creating is adverse to the long-term interests of the United States of America. We’re supposed to be a melting pot. We’re not supposed to be a segregationist type of society. But as long as the Democrats keep emphasizing skin pigmentation as a distinguishing factor – rather than beliefs and integrity and who a person really is, as long as they keep emphasizing chromosomes rather than belief systems, integrity, what a person really is, all that does is create friction, all that does is divide us as a country instead of bringing us together.”

“So I hope the voters will keep in mind the Democrats are using, and how bad they are for the United States of America short-term and long-term, and vote accordingly and reject the approach that the Democrats foster on us,” he added.

