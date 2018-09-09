Breitbart’s Sonnie Johnson explained on her SiriusXM show, Sonnie’s Corner, that the larger purpose of the violent and predominately white Antifa movement is not about stomping out white supremacy; it’s really about winning back the “percentage of the white vote” the Democratic Party lost in 2016’s presidential election.

Johnson said, “If you look at Black Lives Matter, and I mean organically look at Black Lives Matter, and where it started, especially happening in Ferguson with Mike Brown, and on the ground, the people on the ground were like, ‘Look, yeah, we’re being killed by the police but that’s not the only thing. It’s the economics of it. It’s the generational poverty of it. Our schools are failing. We don’t even have a chance or a choice, and every time money comes in, the people who are elected into office use that money for this, that, and the other. That money never gets back to the people.”

Johnson added, “We’re trying to say, ‘At this time, we need to start getting that money to the people that need is the most.’ Did you hear any of that? You didn’t hear any of that. You didn’t hear Black Lives Matter until Antifa showed up. You didn’t hear Black Lives Matter until fires started popping off. You didn’t hear Black Lives Matter until a city was set on fire. You did not start hearing, ‘Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon!’ until Antifa showed up.”

LISTEN:



Johnson stated, “Before [Antifa], you had the black people out in the street, they weren’t organized. They weren’t holding massive 100,000-people rallies. That didn’t happen until Antifa came in. That’s when they started shutting down buildings. That’s when they started shutting down malls; capitalism. Shutting down highways, stopping people from getting to work, shutting down what? Again, capitalism.”

Johnson described white left-wing activists as the “loudest” voices within Black Lives Matter.

Johnson stated, “Here’s the thing, and I even had to do a podcast on this. I had to apologize, because honestly, I thought the black community was going to buy into Black Lives Matter. I thought they that they were going to be the dominant group out there protesting. I thought they were going to be the dominant [and] violent force, and I thought that they would be the first group mowed down, and I was wrong because they weren’t the dominant force. They weren’t the loudest voice. They didn’t show up in those numbers, so if you start looking at those protests from everything after Ferguson, going through Baltimore or going through Milwaukee, if you look at the front you might see two or three layers of black people, but behind that was all white people. That’s because it has nothing to do with black people.”

Johnson remarked, “Antifa has nothing to do with black people. White supremacy talk, that has nothing to do with black people. Seriously, you can sit and talk about white supremacy all day long. How does that change a single life of a black person in this country talking about it? It doesn’t. What about white guilt? Is that for black people? What do black people get when a white person feels guilty about something they didn’t even do. How does that help black people? It’s not about black people at all.”

Johnson went on, “These white pundits and these white progressives and reporters, they have to make black people — if not the main participants in it — the main recipients of the virtue signaling that is sent out by the violence. See, if they go out and they punch a Nazi, it’s acceptable violence. If they go out and punch a KKK person, it’s acceptable violence. These are ways that they can excuse Antifa, because it was done for a righteous reason in protection and defense of black people.”

Johnson said, “Then you have people like Don Lemon coming behind and saying, ‘Antifa is not that bad as an organization. Every organization has a few problems.’ Seriously? And you want to call this a black organization?”

Johnson stated, “Well, when I look at Antifa, I don’t see much melanin. When I watch them march and bust open Starbucks stores, and set cars on fire and turn over trash cans, I don’t see a lot of melanin. As I watch them harass people on the street, even black people, and call black people coons and traitors and all these other ratchet names because, ‘You don’t understand that the white people you are with aren’t good white people. We’re the good white people. You should be with us, and if you’re not with us, the Antifa good white people, then you’re a bad black person and I can punch you in the face.’”

Johnson continued, “It’s all accepted because it’s done for the rights of the oppressed and the minority. It’s done in their defense for their protection and totally acceptable. It’s not acceptable, and it’s not about black people. This has nothing to do with our righteousness. This has nothing to do with our defense. This has nothing to do with our future.”

Johnson assessed, “All of this is about recapturing what they have lost in the white population. See, they lost the white middle class workers in unionization. They lost all of you when they pushed for globalization and sent your jobs overseas. They lost the white older generation when they called them racist just for supporting Trump. When they call these women haters and anti-feminists because they didn’t vote for Hillary. They lost a big old chunk of white folk.”

Johnson concluded, “They didn’t use the black vote. They didn’t lose their share of the Hispanic vote. The only vote they lost was the white vote, their percentage of the white vote. All of this is about you, your sons, your daughters, your nieces, your nephews. High school, college, going straight into the workforce. This is all about controlling them for the next generation.”

Johnson warned conservatives, “They’re putting their ducks in a row. They’re getting their organization set, and we are going to meet the new Democratic Party at the polls, and it’s going to look a lot like Antifa, and democratic socialism, and Sharia law. What will you be practicing? What will you be celebrating?”

Sonnie’s Corner broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pacific).