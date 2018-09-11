New York City’s 40th police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, slammed former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an interview with Breitbart News Daily, saying Kaepernick is a “thug” and “disgusting” for promoting organizations that support cop killers such as Assata Shakur.

Kerik chastised former quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his anti-police rhetoric, calling him “disgusting, and a “thug.” Nike recently made Kaepernick the face of its “Just Do It” campaign last week to mark the 30th anniversary of its iconic slogan. Morning Consult found that Nike’s favorability fell by 34 percent after they made Colin Kaepernick the front man for their latest marketing campaign.

Kerik said, “As far as Kaepernick goes, I think he’s a thug. I think that because those police socks, the pig socks, that he wore, that is the same rhetoric that the Black Liberation Army and the Black Panther Party and the Weather Underground they used to promote back in the ‘60s and the and the 70’s and early 80’s.”

The former New York Police commissioner continued, “People don’t know this, but this guy paid $25,000, sent a $25,000 check to a group that supports Assata Shakur, who killed a New Jersey state trooper, and that organization she would affiliate with was responsible for a multitude of bombings and cop assassinations. Ten cops were killed by that group, and Kaepernick supported her with a $25,000 check last year. I think he’s disgusting, this isn’t about the ‘oppression.’ I heard him the other day saying, ‘my brothers are fighting for the oppressed.’ What oppressed? What are you talking about? This is the United States of America. Nobody’s oppressed in the United States of America. You want to see oppression? I’ll talk you to a couple other countries I promise you you’ll find oppression.”

Kerik described part of his experience on that infamous day in American history, saying, “On that day I was actually there at the base of tower two when the second plane slammed through the north side of the tower. I went down to meet the mayor. We were going to meet at Seven World Trade which housed the office of emergency management for the mayor’s office. I was waiting for him when the plane hit the building.”

Kerik continued, “The mayor [Rudy Giuliani] rolled up and I remember him grabbing me, because, saying it was uncharted territory for us at the time. At the time I thought he meant the enormity, the magnitude of the damage, the devastation. But in actuality, as we spoke later, [it] was that we had been attacked on U.S. soil. This was the first time since Pearl Harbor, and this was different; this was not a conventional military attack. This was an attack on the American people. Innocent civilians. This had never happened before.” (Emphasis added)

Kerik also explained that America is in far better shape because local, state, and federal authorities communicate better than they did before.

“Also the FBI and CIA were prevented by law from communicating, from talking to each other on a number of different areas,” Kerik added.

The former New York City police commissioner also commended President Donald Trump’s actions to combat terrorism, saying, “I think the president in the White House is dead set on annihilating al-Qaeda or ISIS.”

