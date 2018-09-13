Ann Coulter: Trump Should ‘Lay Off’ Jeff Sessions and Go ‘Against Mitch McConnell’

Coulter said, “[Donald Trump] has got to lay off on the one guy in the administration, even before getting to Sessions being our one hero in the administration, it’s like Trump doesn’t know he’s president. He’s like a 7-11 manager, instead of firing some slacker clerk, keeps tweeting at him. … ‘You should quit! You suck at your job!’ No, you’re the boss. … Trump should start venting his spleen Twitter against Mitch McConnell.”

Earlier on Tuesday via Twitter, Coulter similarly described Sessions as a “hero” on the issue of immigration within the Trump administration. She also invited the president to critique McConnell’s handling of immigration policy:

If ONLY you had some ally in the U.S. senate, some tiny crevice where GOPs could get a toehold. Who’s the Senate Majority Leader, again? https://t.co/doMREiA6ct — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2018

How about directing some of this Twitter venom toward Mitch McConnell, the man who is wrecking your presidency, rather than the AG who’s saving it. https://t.co/KOUAIU23Mk — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2018

Coulter framed the American public as broadly opposed to the status quo of immigration: “The public is so far on one side of the immigration issue, and it used to be that pretty much all of the public commentary and certainly all of the swamp commentary. Immigration just wasn’t an issue. You weren’t supposed to think about it. That is how they were going to destroy the country, just keep the Third World immigration moving and don’t let people think about it. It’s not going to be an item on the menu, and no, I’m sorry, you may not order any items off the menu. Well, that is over.”

Coulter warned of threats to American cultural continuity posed by immigrants who do not understand national ideals of freedom and democracy: “It takes a long time to get used to freedom. It’s not a natural state. I think it’s a very nice state. I think it’s wonderful we can pull it off, but to get used to democracy, and a constitutional republic, and freedom, I think it isn’t a surprise people think it’s millennials who don’t believe in free speech, no, millennials, that’s a proxy for immigrants. Immigrants tend to be much younger.”

Hostility to free speech and expression across American colleges and universities is linked to the schools’ demographic compositions, said Coulter.

Reflecting on the legacy of the Islamic terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Coulter examined America’s attempts to foster democracy in Iraq: “It would’ve done a world of good to have an Arab Israel over there, something resembling a democracy in this godforsaken part of the world, but it didn’t work, and I blame Obama. I think it was working fine when they were waving their purple fingers. But once it didn’t work, I just don’t care about the rest of the world, anymore. That was a sort of missionary invasion where we’re trying to help the people of Iraq. It totally didn’t work in the end, whomever or wherever the fault lies, and so that’s when I just think: give it up.”

Coulter continued, “We can’t remake the rest of the world, can we please just save America? We’ve been concentrating so much on building walls for the rest of the world and passing out little boxes of cheese, please, please, can we just care about Americans for awhile? And we finally had a candidate who was going to put America first — build a wall, nice little immigration moratorium — and I think things will be fine.”

