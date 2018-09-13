CRTV’s Michelle Malkin warned of Google’s surveillance of children via its ostensibly educational suite of applications, offering her remarks in a Wednesday interview with Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Malkin’s analysis came in response to Wednesday’s leaked video of a Google “all-hands meeting” days after 2016’s presidential election. During the meeting, Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin suggested that President Donald Trump’s supporters voted for him out of “boredom”, which he further credited as a historical driver of both fascism and communism.

Malkin said, “One last angle I want to get in here… and it’s something that Breitbart’s education reporters have covered… is Google’s role in infiltrating the public schools. When they talk about boredom, what do they think is the cure? Well, stuffing our kids’ minds and larding up their computers, which are donated by Google and all of these big tech companies into the classrooms with GAFE, which is Google Applications for Education.”



Malkin continued, “Why? Not because they care about boredom or not, but they’re tracking our kids. Who cares about tracking hijackers and jihadists? They’re spending more money and building more infrastructure to track our kids from the time they get onto the bus until they graduate from college. That’s what they’re focused on.”

Malkin spoke of Google’s relationship with Democrats and the Obama administration: “Google had free reign under the Obama White House, that’s how the FERPA — Family Education Rights and Privacy Act — was completely weakened to allow the third-party sale of our kids’ data, and more needs to be done on that front. I’d like to see the Trump Education Department be doing more to combat that.”

Malkin added, “As part of the supposed repeal of Common Core, of course, it is the infiltration and the tentacles of the likes of Google and Microsoft and all of these Silicon Valley firms into the public schools which has gone unabated.”

Google intends to leverage its knowledge and infrastructure to condition children into compliance with its vision, warned Malkin.

“It’s not just their searches,” said Malkin. “It’s not just their curricula. [Google] is starting to track and measure social and emotional and psychological learning to program them to be good workers bees like the ones that we saw all applauding dutifully at the all-hands meeting after the election.”

