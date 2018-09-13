Michelle Malkin warned of technology companies’ tightening control over the parameters of political speech and expression during a Wednesday interview with Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Malkin’s comments came against the backdrop of Wednesday’s publishing of a leaked video from 2016 depicting Google’s leadership lamenting the election of President Donald Trump and pledging global political opposition to both nationalism and populism.

“These companies cannot be treated as just any run-of-the-mill small business,” said Malkin. “Not only because of their market cap, but because of their complete domination of the spaces by which most people in America in the 21st century are able to exercise their political free speech. That’s how so much of my own social media and new media entrepreneur career has been possible.”

Malkin added, “I want to ensure that for the next generation that they still have platforms left if Google and Facebook and Twitter are left untouched. I’m not just talking about the Democrats, but I’m also talking about a lot of big business Republicans that are more interested in getting donations from these corporations than holding the line and holding them accountable.”

Mansour remarked, “They will shut us all down. They’re going through us one by one.”

Malkin responded, “I’ve been shadowbanned for about a year and a half, and that is confirmed. I’m like 99.999 percent certain that my follower-count was throttled, as well. And now, of course, we have the news that certain phrases like ‘illegal alien’ are now triggering lockdowns on accounts and promotions and ads are not possible if you use the wrong phrases. This is Orwellian. It’s alarming.”

Twitter recently rejected four advertisement requests from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), claiming the ads contained “hateful content.” The hateful content in question appeared to be the term “illegal alien.” The company later reversed its decision, calling it an “error.”

Malkin advised conservatives to rally against technology firms’ leftist-driven political censorship, mocking Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) recent reference to the 1960 film Spartacus in which the New Jersey Democrat likened himself to a revolutionary slave in ancient Rome who sacrificed himself in opposition to slavery.

“To borrow a phrase that was used so cringely by someone in the Senate, last week, it is our moment to stand up and say, ‘I am Spartacus,'” said Malkin.

