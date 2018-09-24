Pat Caddell: For Democrats, ‘Everybody Is Roadkill’ on Path to ‘Beat Kavanaugh’

Pollster and political analyst Pat Caddell said Democrats view “everybody as roadkill” along a path to “block the nomination” of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. He offered his remarks on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

Democrats will destroy lives and families in pursuit of a “political goal,” said Caddell.

“It is frightening how people’s lives are damaged, I mean, are thrown away,” stated Caddell. “Everybody is roadkill when it comes to their desire to succeed in their goal, which is to beat Kavanaugh, whether it destroys him, his family, whatever — whether the charges are real or spurious. … [This will cause] people to not want to be in public life. Who wants this done to them? All in the name of a political goal.”

LISTEN:

Caddell described Senate Republicans as acquiescing to partisan pressures from Democrats and Democrats’ news media allies.

Caddell said, “The Republicans in the Senate should have moved this a week ago. They should have told [Christine Blasey Ford] if she wanted to come and testify, that she would testify today or last Friday, and if not, they should have just moved ahead. They weren’t going to get any points out of this, not with the media doing what it’s doing, not with the Democrats doing what they’re doing, which is anything to stop Kavanaugh, which has been their objective all along.”

Caddell added, “I think it’s partly [because Republicans] have bent over so backwards that they have twisted into a pretzel, and to their detriment. … Republicans are the ones that can’t play hardball. This should have been resolved last week.”

Caddell continued, “[Republicans] have done it all the way through. They’ve allowed themselves to be mow-mowed, if you will, by people like Senator Hirono. … The Democrats would never support [Brett Kavanaugh], no matter what. What do they think they’re going to do here?”

Caddell noted an undermining of the idea of presumption of innocence: “This notion that you’re guilty until proven innocent, or first the verdict then the trial is like Alice in Wonderland — ‘Off with their heads!’ — is really disturbing. … It is out of control.”

Caddell went on: “I am appalled by this notion that everyone will be vulnerable all their lives to anyone who makes an accusation.”

Democrats had betrayed Christine Blasey Ford by leaking her identity, assessed Caddell.

“They don’t even care about their person,” surmised Caddell. “If they did, they never would have thrown [Christine Blasey Ford] under the bus. She is roadkill to them as long as they can accomplish their purpose, which is to stop the nomination because they’re right and everyone else is wrong. That’s why I fault the Republicans. This has been a joke since the beginning, in terms of how it was handled.”

Democrats would oppose Kavanaugh if Jesus Christ declared Kavanaugh’s innocence, quipped Caddell: “The Republicans have brought this on because they do not understand what they are dealing with. If the Lord Himself came down and announced that Kavanaugh was innocent, the Democrats would vote against him.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.