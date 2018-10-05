Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) warned of what a Democrat majority in the Senate would look like, offering her remarks in a Thursday interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily. As the Republican nominee for Tennessee’s soon-to-be open Senate seat, her Democratic opponent is former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen.

Marlow said, “In most cases, you might not have a great Republican to vote for. I’m a fan of yours, but I’m not a fan of every Republican who’s up for the Senate, but you have to stop the left, right now. This is the point that I keep trying to hammer home.”

Blackburn agreed with Marlow assessment, describing her Democratic opponent as a loyalist of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

That’s right. You do. I think it’s important to keep in mind, as in my case, Chuck Schumer has bought and paid for my opponent’s campaign. They’re going to have 15 million, 20 million reasons to go vote with Chuck Schumer, and they’re going to do it every single time. It doesn’t matter if it’s Supreme Court justices, or taxes, or Second Amendment rights, or health care, they are going to be there voting with Chuck Schumer every single time.

LISTEN:

Marlow said, “This is the problem with the Democratic Party, right now. It is run by the left.”



Blackburn concurred, “It is. That’s right. Think about this: Chuck Schumer says Phil Bredesen — my opponent — is his number one recruit. Chuck Schumer says his path to the majority runs through Tennessee.”



Blackburn added:

If Chuck Schumer were majority leader, Dianne Feinstein would be the chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Now imagine that. Imagine what would happen with Elizabeth Warren, who would be chairman of the Finance Committee in the Senate, or Bernie Sanders who would chair the Budget Committee in the Senate. These are the people that would be running the show for the Democrats. … Tennesseans would never go to the polls and vote for Dianne Feinstein, or Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren, but a vote for Phil Bredesen is a vote for every one of them.

Blackburn contrasted her positions on illegal immigration and border security with those of her opponent.

“I support building the wall and ending illegal immigration,” said Blackburn. “Phil Bredesen gave valid state-issued driving certificates to 51,000 illegal aliens when he was governor. He made our state a magnet for illegal aliens that wanted a valid state-issued government ID.”

“He is pro-abortion,” added Blackburn. “I am pro-life. There’s another contrast.”

The Senate seat from Tennessee’s forthcoming vacancy comes from Sen. Bob Corker’s (R-TN) stated plan to resign from his position. Breitbart News reported:

Corker’s surprising announcement came one day after the publication of the third story in a series by Breitbart News that documented his sweetheart deal investment in a Mobile, Alabama retail center arranged by a law firm that donated $28,000 to Luther Strange’s Senate campaign. In that deal, Corker is expected to receive more than $3 million in sales tax payments made by Alabama consumers to the City of Mobile over the next twenty years as part of a sales tax rebate incentive to a development company in which Corker has a 13 percent ownership interest.

An average of polls at RealClearPolitics has Blackburn currently holding a half-point lead (46.8 percent to 46.3 percent) over Bredesen.

