Antonio Sabato Jr. — an actor and model known for starring in General Hospital, currently running to represent California’s 26th congressional district — described Democrats as supporting “open borders” and “socialism.” He offered his remarks in a Thursday interview with Breitbart News Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Sabato is challenging Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA). The Golden State’s 26th district includes most of Ventura County and was represented by a Republican for ten years before 2003 and 2013.

Sabato said:

All [Democrats] do in California is, they want to tax you, they want to push you out, and people are leaving the state and they’re not coming back. And [Julia Brownley] is a perfect example, because when she was in the assembly, she worked on AB-109, which is prisoner early release. That’s what they are. They want criminals to be outside. They don’t want law and order, anymore. They want open borders. They want socialism.

LISTEN:



AB-109 is a California state law passed in 2013 which transferred ostensibly “non-violent, non-serious, and non-sex offenders” to country jails from state prisons. Breitbart News documented several instances of felons arrested for violent crimes following their early releases as a function of AB-109.

In 2015, California began enacted policies providing “sex change” surgeries for prison inmates with taxpayer dollars.

“[My constituents] are sick of it,” said Sabato of his opponent’s conduct. “I’m not a part of it; I’m not a politician yet. I’m just one American guy going, ‘You know what? My community deserves better.’ We’ve got to go to Washington and make sure my farmers are less regulated so their crops can be better, and they can make more money for their families and their communities as a whole.”

Sabato added, “My police officers need more backup. They need all the federal funding that says, ‘You know what? We’ve got to get the job done.’ That goes all across the board.”

Sabato described Brownley as Democrat placeholder and loyalist of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA): “Pelosi bought [Julia Brownley] a place here in Ventura County, supposedly she lives here. She’s never been here. She doesn’t go to my churches. She doesn’t go anywhere in the community. She doesn’t go to my beaches.”

Sabato added:

[Julia Brownley] works for Pelosi. She gets paid by Pelosi. They don’t fight for the American people. They fight for their sorry kind of, what do you want to call it, a party? It’s socialism. It’s the worst kind. They used to be Democrats, and at least they stood for something. At least you could say they care for the country, but right now they don’t even care for anything except themselves and power and greed. I don’t want them in my county, and the American people are sick of it.

Sabato aligned himself with President Donald Trump while casting California Democrats as “socialists” who spread poverty.

“I take pride,” said Sabato. “I am eager to get to work. We’re going to get a lot of stuff done. I’m going to back this president up. I’m going to back the country and our soldiers and our veterans who are left behind. So many homeless people in California, let me tell you.”

Sabato continued, “These socialists, like Gavin Newsom and all these losers, who just want to tax people, and they just want more poverty, they want Venezuela to turn out to be California, and I’m not going to let it happen in my county. I’m going to save it if it’s the last thing I do on this planet because our people deserve better.”

Politics should not be a “business,” said Sabato: “This is about reaching out. This is not about raising money, because this is not a business. This is a pleasure for me and an honor to work, to dedicate my life to my country that has done so much for me, and that’s what it takes.”

Sabato went on: “It takes grassroots like the old days. People got into government because they said, ‘My community’s suffering. I’m going to help them.’ I’m going to make sure everybody who lives here is going to pay less taxes. They’re going to have some incentives. They’re going to be helped out by the government, but not just every single day government getting bigger in California, bigger and bigger, and the American people are always last.”

Sabato echoed Trump’s “America First” theme: “It’s always somebody else instead of saying, ‘What about the American people as a whole? Not colors or gender, or anything else, but the American people who pay taxes and [politicians’] business.’ They’re there to be helped out.”

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.