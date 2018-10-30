Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) highlighted his Democrat challenger’s stated support for expanding Medicare to include illegal aliens during a Monday interview with Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Harley Rouda, Rohrabacher’s Democrat opponent in November’s forthcoming midterm election for California’s 48th Congressional District, has also called for offering Medicaid to illegal aliens.

Rohrabacher said, “My opponent came here a few years ago from Ohio and inherited a bunch of money from his dad and now lives in a gated community. So he ends up advocating things like sanctuary status for illegal alien criminals.”

LISTEN:



Rohrabacher added, “Nobody’s going to into [Harley Rouda’s] gates, of course, and there is a guy that came from Ohio, and he doesn’t fully understand that when you have illegal immigrants pouring across the border and we end up giving them education and health care and all the other government benefits, it brings down the quality of those benefits for American citizens, who we have limited budgets to provide for.”

Rohrabacher continued, “The rest of us know how much we have to count on Medicare and Social Security, this guy’s offering to make Medicare available to everybody, including illegal immigrants, which means the system will go backwards.”

Rohrabacher concluded, “The quality of life we have in California can be traced right back to a lack of control of the borders, and this flow of illegals , and the Democrats — like my opponent — are on the wrong side. They’re on the wrong side. They’re not siding with quality of life for the American people.”

“He wants to give sanctuary to illegal criminals. How much worse does it get than that?” asked Rohrabacher, rhetorically.

Mansour said, “They want to have an open border and Medicare for all. … Do they not realize what that would do to the system? The entire world would be applying for it.”

Rohrabacher responded, “Why wouldn’t anybody in three-quarters of the rest of the world, as soon as they hear that, say, ‘Oh my gosh. I’ve got to get to the United States. They’ll take care of us with their Medicare system.'”

Rohrabacher went on, “I have to believe they understand how damaging that really would be, but they’re so interested in establishing their group into power, that they’re willing to ignore what that’ll do to ordinary Americans.”



Rohrabacher described Democrat politicians as wanting to restrict constitutional rights for citizens.

“We know that Dianne Feinstein had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but she was also always escorted by people who were armed, who were bodyguards. She lives in buildings that are protected by people with guns,” remarked Rohrabacher.

Rohrabacher added, “Yet [Dianne Feinstein] is the kind of person that wants to take away all the guns from ordinary citizens who live in neighborhoods where these illegals — when they cross the border — end up doing their criminal activities in regular neighborhoods that put the rest of us at risk.”

Rohrabacher described federal government criminalization of marijuana as violative of the Tenth Amendment.

Rohrabacher stated, “When you believe in limited government — we conservatives, we always talk about not believing in a nanny state, [and] that we should control the government, not the other way around — the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution says that unless the Constitution gives the authority to the federal government, it should be kept at the state or local level.

Rohrabacher continued, “Unfortunately, I don’t know why, but Republicans felt that that doesn’t count when it comes to cannabis or marijuana. No, we need to have federal policemen under the DEA. This is something our Founding Fathers would have been horrified that you’d have law enforcement officers of the federal government in local towns and cities and states. That’s why they wrote the Tenth Amendment.”

Rohrabacher went on, “I just decided it’s a freedom issue. … States and local governments should be making this decision, and also when they do, for people like us to be wasting limited resources on having law enforcement trying to track down someone for using a weed, for ingesting a weed, when there are all sorts of other criminals that are out there attacking people. We don’t need to waste jail time or judges’ time or law enforcement’s time on trying to prevent an adult from digesting a weed.”

Rohrabacher expressed support providing health insurance to those with pre-existing conditions, noting an earlier legislative proposal of his to expand Medicare towards this end.

Rohrabacher said, “What the Democrats are saying is, ‘You’re voting against Obamacare, that means you’re not for covering pre-existing conditions.’ That’s their big lie. They repeat it over and over again. Obamacare was not the efficient way of covering these pre-existing conditions.”

Rohrabacher also remarked on a migrant caravan — originating in Central America — headed to the U.S.

“Thank God we have a President of the United States who is going to stand up to this intimidation,” said Rohrabacher. “I don’t know who’s behind this, and financing this column of invaders coming to our country, but it didn’t just happen on its own.

Rohrabacher concluded, “We have a president who’s standing up for us, and standing up for control of the border. If they would get through now, unrelenting columns would be coming through every month, or so. It would be ridiculous. This president, I believe in him and I know he’ll stand strong.”

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.