Mark Harris, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, told Breitbart News he broadly supports President Donald Trump’s immigration and border security proposals. He offered his remarks in a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Harris defeated incumbent Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC) in the district’s GOP primary in May to secure the Republican nomination. He is facing Democrat challenger Dan McCready in November’s midterm election.

“I feel like the president put in a compromise out on the table that really brought so much to the forefront and, I think, exposed the left for what they were,” said Harris:

And that was, when you put it out there about the DACA folks that were here and asking and saying that in order for them to move towards a legal status that, number one, we would build a border wall; number two, we would end chain migration; number three, we would put an end to the visa lottery; and number four, that we would have serious enforcement of E-Verify, putting the pressure back on companies and their hiring practices.

Harris added, “I felt like that was an incredible deal and compromise that he put out there on the table, and the Democrats were unwilling to even work with him on that and it became a non-starter for them.”

Harris expressed support for deploying military personnel to help secure the southern border, particularly in response to an approaching migrant caravan originating in Central America.

“When you look at the president sending military to the border, I think that’s absolutely the right approach,” stated Harris. “I support having our military go to the border. We send our military all over the world to countries to protect them, to work along their borders, and if our military can’t be sent to protect our border, you have to wonder why would we have them? So I think [Trump] is making the right stand and the right statement, and we just cannot allow this caravan to progress into our border.”

RealClearPolitics ranks North Carolina’s 9h Congressional District as a “toss up.” Trump carried the district in 2016’s presidential election by 12 points.

