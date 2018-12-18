Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said a border wall is “the only humanitarian way” to deal with a “crisis” of migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, offering his remarks in an interview on Monday with Breitbart News Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Following a discussion about the death of a seven-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl while in the Border Patrol’s custody, Judd recommended construction of a border wall as a humanitarian measure to dissuade migrants from undertaking dangerous journeys to enter the United States. Customs and Border Protection officials released a detailed timeline relating to the death of seven-year-old Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin. The young girl crossed the New Mexico-Mexico border on December 6 as part of a group of 163 migrants and died shortly after midnight on December 8. Nery Gilberto Caal, the girl’s father, reportedly told the Guatemalan Consul General he had “no complaints” about how Border Patrol agents treated him and his daughter, saying agents did everything possible to help his daughter:

Mansour asked, “This also seems to be an indication of the funding that is needed and the lack of funding that you guys have. This story should indicate that you guys need more bodies there. You guys need more facilities to do your job because of the surge on our border, correct?”

Judd replied, “Absolutely. This reminds me of an op-ed that I wrote that one of the only humanitarian ways to deal with this crisis is a border wall.”

Judd wrote in an opinion editorial published in July:

If Democrats and the media elite truly cared about the safety of illegal immigrants, they’d be down on the border right now working to build the wall President Trump wants America to have. As a veteran Border Patrol agent, I know firsthand that a secure border with the big beautiful wall the president is building is the only humane and permanent solution to the crisis at the border. Despite Democratic obstruction, President Trump is building the wall now, and he will play hardball with Congress to ensure that the necessary funding.

Judd further stated that a border wall would discourage human smuggling and trafficking operations run by Mexican criminal cartels, reducing the number of migrants “brutal criminal gangs” prey upon. He noted a 2014 HuffPo report indicating that 80 percent of illegal immigrant women and girls are raped during their travel, highlighting that a border wall would also protect Americans from harm via criminal illegal aliens.

“President Trump is only requesting an additional $25 billion to complete his border wall – a one-time cost that is minor compared to the cost of illegal immigration,” wrote Judd.

