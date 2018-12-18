Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Breitbart News that border agents spent “their own money” to provide diapers, formula, toys, and other basic necessities to children in their custody during the Obama administration. He offered his remarks in a Monday interview with Breitbart News Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

Judd said, “Back in 2014, at the height of the children that were crossing the border without parents — the unaccompanied minors — when we took them into custody, we did not even have the basic necessities for those children, such as formula, such as diapers, and frankly, toys for these children to play with while we were waiting to put them into the hands of ICE.”

Judd added, “It was our border patrol agents that were going out with their own money they were buying these basic necessities for these children when the Obama administration wasn’t even giving us the resources in order to take care of these children. Yet you don’t hear that.”

LISTEN:

Judd recalled the 2003 death of James Epling, a border agent who died after saving a drowning migrant in the Colorado River in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Let’s talk about James Epling, the border patrol agent out of Yuma, who went into the Colorado River to try to save an illegal alien and lost his life,” remarked Judd. “[James Epling] left behind three small children and a wife that was pregnant to try to save the life of somebody who was drowning in the Colorado River that shouldn’t have been in the United States in the first place. Yet you don’t hear about that. When James Epling died, it was barely a blip on the radar to the mainstream media, yet of course you’re only going to hear when an illegal alien passes away in our custody.”

Judd noted how certain Democrats, the “mainstream media,” and “hard left” are framing the December 8 death of Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin — a 7-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala who died while in the Border Patrol’s custody — as the result of negligent border agents.

