Lila Rose, president and founder of pro-life organization Live Action, said on Wednesday that New York’s newest abortion law is a “cash cow” for the “abortion industry,” offering her remarks in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Rose explained, “A late-term abortion can cost up to $15,000. We’re talking about potentially tens of thousands, or at least thousands, of dollars for elective late-term abortions. So this is a cash cow for willing abortionists.”

Rose added, “The other thing this law does is it allows nurses and even midwives to commit abortion, so it expands who can commit abortion beyond doctors. Now anybody in New York, practically, can commit abortions.”

Rose noted that Planned Parenthood’s backing of Democrat politicians is a financial boon for its operations as America’s largest abortion provider.

Rose remarked, “So this law is one of the most radical laws our country has ever seen, and New York, because they have this Democrat stronghold — in the State Assembly, in the State Senate, and now with Gov. Cuomo — they are celebrating abortion throughout all nine months.”

Rose stated, “New York has lost a sense of caring for women’s health, here. This isn’t about women’s health. This isn’t even about women’s rights. This is about an aggressive abortion lobby that is helped by its seats in the Senate, in the Assembly, Gov. Cuomo, who’s been hugely backed by Planned Parenthood. This is about the abortion lobby having a heyday in New York. This is not about safety, and it’s certainly not about caring for women and our rights. This is about expanding the abortion industry in the state of New York.”

Planned Parenthood received $563.8 billion from varying levels of government across its 2017-2018 fiscal year — amounting to 34 percent of its revenue for the period, according to its financial report for the term.

Planned Parenthood benefits from tax-exemption via IRS approval of its registration as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

Planned Parenthood Federal of America, an adjunct of Planned Parenthood, enjoys charitable status with the IRS, allowing its issuance of charitable receipts to its benefactors for received donations.

