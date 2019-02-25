Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) charged in an interview with Breitbart News Sunday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has done nothing for the environment except propose an “idiotic” Green New Deal.

Gosar, chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, spoke with Breitbart News Sunday host Amanda House about an upcoming Western Caucus event on Wednesday as well as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. The event will bring in environment experts who will shed light on the false narratives behind the Green New Deal. Gosar said that the Wednesday event will show “how foolish and how irresponsible” the “Green New Deal actually is.”

Ocasio-Cortez dismissed criticism of her Green New Deal outline at an event in New York during the weekend.

The New York progressive said, “Like I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried. Because no one else has even tried.”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “So people are like, ‘Oh it’s unrealistic. Oh, it’s vague. Oh, it doesn’t address this little minute thing.’ And I’m like, ‘You try. You do it. Cuz you’re not. Cuz you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss.’ How about that?”

Congressman Gosar said that, despite Ocasio-Cortez’s claim, she has done nothing to better the environment except produce an “idiotic” Green New Deal proposal.

“Take a look, Miss AOC. Look in the mirror, and what have you done? You have done nothing but put a proposal that’s idiotic. You think you control the narrative? You don’t control the narrative. You’re trying to make this country less than what it is; it’s the greatest country ever,” Gosar charged. “We solve these problems one piece at a time with dynamic debate and making sure that frivolous caseloads like with this Green New Deal go by the wayside and make sure that the science is promulgated and move forward.”

“You know what? It’s nice to be energetic. It’s nice to be pushing an agenda, but you also can’t be stupid,” Gosar added. “This actually shows how stupid you are. Her original plan said, ‘No more cows’? Really? ‘No more airplanes’? That stuff is called foolishness.”

In a nod to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Gosar also said the problem with socialism and the Green New Deal is that “it never works because eventually, you run out of everyone’s money.”

