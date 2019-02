Fox News contributor and Washington Times columnist Monica Crowley warned of the need for a “police state” to enforce socialist proposals for “equality” from Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). She discussed left-wing ideology in a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Crowley noted Democrats’ decades of subscription to Marxist ideological tenets.

“The Democrats, for decades, have essentially taken socialism and dressed it up and rebranded it,” said Crowley. “For a long time, they were essentially Marxists, socialists, communists — whatever word you want to use for radical wealth redistributionists. They were that for decades. They have been that for decades.”

LISTEN:



Crowley continued, “They managed to dress it up pretty well, and they ran candidates that dressed it up pretty well, too, the most recent of whom who actually succeeded in winning the presidency was Barack Obama. That’s one of the big reasons why we are in this moment with the left and the Democratic Party openly embracing socialism.”

Crowley went on, “It was Barack Obama who mainstreamed it. Yes, Obama disguised it really well in the form of a charismatic exceptional kind of candidate and president, but it was still there, that radical leftism.”

Utopian visions of equality are at odds with the human condition, said Crowley.

“They’re seduced by this concept of equality,” Crowley remarked. “They’re actually transposing the idea of racial equality, gender equality, women’s rights, African-American rights, [and] civil rights. They’re transposing that with a warped idea of human equality in the sense of income equality. They’re transposing all these different things together in a way that doesn’t really make a lot of sense.”

Crowley added, “What they don’t understand and what they’re not being told is that human beings are inherently unequal. We all have different strengths and talents, and we all have different sets of weaknesses and drawbacks. That’s what makes humanity. We all bring different things to the table. Therefore the only way you can have equality as a general principle is through the barrel of a gun.”

Socialistic designs of economic equality require a “police state,” explained Crowley.

“When you look historically at socialist and communist states, what do they all have in common?” asked Crowley. “The only way they can enforce equality is through a police state. … You can’t have equality without a police state or without a massive form of government coercion. That is what’s not being said. That is what’s not being taught. And that is what Americans need to understand.”

Crowley declared, “We’ve seen it over and over again. The only equality that socialism and communism produce is an equal share of poverty and misery. In addition to poverty and misery, you also get death and destruction.”

In a column published last week, Crowley warned of public acclimation to “statist ideas” and “radical change” through “gradual conditioning of the masses.”

