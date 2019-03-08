Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) told Breitbart News that Jewish Democrat representatives in Congress are “all upset” about their party’s refusal to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) framing of congressional support for Israel as procured by Jewish interests.

Kustoff joined Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow to discuss Friday’s passage of a House resolution condemning “hateful expressions of intolerance” including “anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry.”

“I’m one of two Jewish Republicans(in the House of Representatives,” said Kustoff. “There are 20-something members of Congress who are Jewish. Between 20 and 30. They’re all upset about this, and they should be. And they wanted something stronger. You’re seeing deep divisions among the Democrats in terms of how this should be handled.”

Kustoff criticized Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) refusal to characterize Omar’s statements as antisemitic. He said, “For the Speaker of the House — I think it was yesterday in her press conference — to say that [Ilhan Omar’s] remarks are not antisemitic, that’s just wrong.”

Omar’s tweet about “the Benjamins” amounted to antisemitic innuendo about malevolent Jewish procurement of political influence, assessed Kustoff.

“I think the one where she talked about ‘the Benjamins’ was most personal,” Kustoff stated.” That just goes down to every stereotype that we’ve heard about Jewish people going back to the beginning of time. … it perpetuates every myth that some people believe about Jewish people.”

Kustoff added, “They’re fundraising off of this. They’re sending out fundraising emails saying that AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] is coming after them, which is not true.”

