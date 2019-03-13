Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and professor of Classics Emeritus at California State University, characterized Democrats’ ongoing leftward movement as “Maoist” in its efforts to “destroy the middle class and the traditions of America.”

Hanson joined Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight to discuss his latest book The Case for Trump, setting the stage for 2020’s presidential election in an interview with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

LISTEN:

Hanson described the Democrats’ increasing animus towards American history:

There’s always a choice — the conservative intellectuals say no — but it always is a Manichean choice in our system, and in 2020, it’s going to be not just socialism of redistribution and high tax rates, a wealth tax, abolition of student debt, it’s going to be more of a Maoist all-inclusive let’s tear down statues, let’s rename streets, let’s tear down Christopher Columbus’s images, let’s tear down the wall on the southern border, let’s abolish ICE and ban the internal combustion engine, let’s let 16-year-olds vote. It’s kind of Maoist that we’re trying to destroy the middle class and the traditions of America as we’ve understood them.

Hanson warned of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) ignorance of American history:

When Ocasio-Cortez says that all she can say about Roosevelt and Reagan is that they were racists, and she has such animus, you can see where this thing is going. She has no appreciation — she has no knowledge — of people dying at Guadalcanal or being blown up in B-17s over Germany so her parents could immigrate here, or what people died in Korea doing fighting global communism. It’s a pretty scary effort to really destroy the United States as we’ve known it and remake it in some kind of strange identity politics socialist image.

Hanson concluded, “Donald Trump is going to say in 2020, ‘You may not like my tweets, but I’m the only damned thing in between you and socialism. And not even socialism, but Maoism.'”

