Ralph Abraham: We’ll Make Louisiana the ‘Leading Candidate’ for U.S. Space Command

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA), a candidate for Louisiana governor, told Breitbart News Saturday on Sirius XM about his bold plan to make Lousiana “the leading candidate” for America and President Donald Trump’s new Space Force command center.

On Tuesday, Abraham wrote a letter to Trump pitching Louisiana as the future headquarters for the United States Space Command. The Louisiana conservative contended that, given Louisiana’s prime location and its existing partnership with the military and NASA, Trump should choose his home state as the center for America’s Space Command.

“Should you select Louisiana as the headquarters for Space Command, you can rest assured that you will have picked a state that is open for investment and one that has unique qualities ideally suited to support Space Command’s growth and development,” Abraham wrote in his letter to Trump. “I look forward to working with you on seeing Space Command to the finish line as we take the next step in America’s rich and vibrant history of space exploration and development.”

Abraham told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle why Louisiana should host the U.S. Space Command center.

Noting how he continues to be a “huge fan” of the Space Command proposal, Abraham said, “We have got the global strike command at Barksdale, we have got the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, we have got the naval air station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans.” Abraham noted that Louisiana also has facilities that have helped produce NASA vehicles for the last 50 years.

“This is just a match literally made in heaven for our air space command to come to Louisiana, marry up with Barksdale Air Force Base, and just do some good stuff,” Abraham added.

The Louisiana Republican also noted how the current Louisiana governor, Democrat John Bel Edwards, would not work as well with Trump to build the Space Command center in the state.

“There’s no reason, with a good Republican governor that welcomes business into the state of Louisiana, that we can’t get the space command there with our present governor [Bel Edwards] there, we can build the starship Enterprise into the state before he’ll let good business into the state. As a Republican governor that loves the president, we could have a very good relationship,” Abraham said.

Boyle noted how Bel Edwards frequently runs away from his Democrat affiliation, to which Abraham said he plans to attack Bel Edwards with the Democrats’ far-left agenda.

Abraham said, “We’re going to tie him to the hip with this far-left agenda that is going on on the national level, because he is not denouncing it, he is not condemning some of these crazy things that the left is doing now such as promoting, in my opinion, murder for nine-month-old babies. Those types of things we’re going to make him answer the question because we’re going to ask some very hard ones to him.”

Abraham, a veterinarian and a licensed doctor, noted how he has helped deliver many babies over his career, and he plans to ask some very demanding questions about Bel Edwards’ affiliation with the Democrats’ advocacy of abortion and infanticide.

Abraham said, “I’m a physician by trade, and I think we need many, many, babies over the years, life does begin at conception, they literally kill a child in the last trimester and now our governor here, heretofore, has not said one word against that particular order; I have a big problem with that. Again, I’m going to hold his feet to the fire, and he’s going to have to answer some very difficult questions and explain his position as to why he would allow this happen anywhere in the world.”

Boyle noted how the Louisiana gubernatorial election serves as one of the first elections after the 2018 midterms, which may signal how Trump may fare in the 2020 presidential election.

“This is the only one where we have a sitting Democrat that needs to be replaced by a Republican gubernatorial person, and we’re going to do that. President Trump wants it to happen, and we’re going to do everything we can to make it happen,” Abraham said.