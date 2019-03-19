Attorney General Jeff Landry (R-LA) told Breitbart News that the “far left” seeks to “destabilize” America’s criminal justice system through its ongoing efforts to nullify the death penalty in states with capital punishment.

Landry offered his remarks in a Tuesday-aired interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Landry said, “Each state is sovereign and has the power to determine how their society operates in the criminal justice system, so state-by-state you can [ban the death penalty].”

Landry added, “We just held a hearing on the death penalty, because we do have a death penalty in Louisiana. It’s not being executed because our governor refuses to change the drug protocol administratively, so we can get executions underway.”

The death penalty is a deterrent against crime, stated Landry.

“As a former law enforcement officer, I can tell you that the death penalty is absolutely a deterrent,” Landry declared. “I’ll give you an example. Let’s say you sentence a guy to life. If the death penalty is not there, what prevents him from killing people inside of the jail? What prevents him from killing a correctional officer? In the state of Louisiana, those are one of the instances under which you can be put to death. The killing of a correctional officer can lead to the death penalty. We use it as a deterrent.”

Landry went on, “In addition, we’ve got families out there that have been victimized. They have absolutely lost, in many cases, multiple loved ones. When you’re talking about the death penalty, you’re talking about one of those most heinous crimes known to man. So again, there’s a victim’s end and victim’s voice that must be heard in this issue.”

“This is just part and parcel of the left’s continuous movement in order to destabilize our criminal justice system,” assessed Landry. “When you destabilize our criminal justice system, you begin to create chaos, because you erode the rule of law.”

Landry concluded, “If you don’t have a rule of law, then you really don’t have an orderly society. If you look at what the far left is looking for, their ultimate objective is chaos, because under that chaos they believe they can gain control.”

