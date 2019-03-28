Ken Starr on ‘Obstruction’: Trump ‘Never Interfered’ with Mueller

Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr told Breitbart News that President Donald Trump “never interfered” with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ostensible investigation of “collusion” between the Russian government and the president’s 2016 campaign. He joined Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily to discuss Mueller’s submission of a report to Attorney General William Barr with host Alex Marlow.

Starr said, “It is, in fact, a vindication of the president, and a great thing for the country [on] collusion, that the door is shut in terms of any kind of criminal prosecutions, no indictments, no sealed indictments. Very good news. However, the beginning of debate — it’s going to be a pretty vigorous debate — we’ve shifted over to the political side of whether there was obstruction of justice because the decision was made to kick judgment to the attorney general, so he’s made that judgment collaboratively with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.”

LISTEN:

Starr challenged the validity of Democrat-pushed “obstruction of justice” narratives related to Trump.

“The Mueller investigation was all about Russian collusion,” stated Starr. “Was there an agreement, conspiracy, and why? And he’s put that to rest as the result of a very elaborate investigation. When you look at the resources he had, this is like a D-Day invasion. Spare no expense. Whatever personnel you need, general, you’re going to have it.”

Starr added, “That to me, by the way, is virtually conclusive on obstruction. How can the president have obstructed an investigation that was never interfered with, and was elaborately financed? I think it should give the American people great solace and comfort that this investigation was able to proceed unimpeded with, as I say, all these elaborate resources.”

Starr contrasted his conduct as Whitewater’s independent counsel with that of Mueller’s as special counsel.

“I did not do any early morning raids or early morning arrests. That always struck me as a little over the top. One person’s view.”

