Mark Levin described the Democrats’ pursuit of President Donald Trump’s impeachment as a pursuit of “the greatest suppression of the vote in American history,” offering his remarks in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who called the Mueller report from start to finish as well as you did,” said Marlow, highlighting Levin’s recent characterization of the Robert Mueller-led operation’s claims as an “impeachment report” written “for members of the media and House Democrats.

“You called this right from the beginning,” added Marlow. “[You predicted] exactly how this was going to be an impeachment road map.”

“You hear a lot about obstruction of justice in volume two [of the Mueller report], and you hear the Democrats make multiple contradictory arguments,” said Levin. “First they’ll say, ‘We don’t have to deal with the criminal legal stuff. Impeachment is a political process, and we have an independent right to oversight.’ What’s the obstruction? They say they can’t indict a sitting president so [they say], ‘Look at the legal case for obstruction of justice.’ They go back and forth.”

Levin added, “Whether they pull the trigger or not on impeachment it will be determined by whether or not they think it’s politically advantageous to them. This is opposition research. It’s paid for by you and me, the American taxpayer. It’s an abuse of power by the House of Representatives. They have no authority for these subpoenas. The purpose of congressional oversight is for legislative purposes. They don’t get to investigate the president’s bank accounts, which they have subpoenaed, his tax records, which they have subpoenaed. That’s the IRS’s job. They’ve not only subpoenaed his tax records, they’ve subpoenaed his CPA firm for all information, all communication, any notes, emails, and all the rest between the president and his people and his accounts. This is really quite absurd and I believe they’ll lose on these issues. ”

Levin continued, “This is a separation of powers issue and a private citizen issue. On separation of power grounds, you can’t have Congress blackmailing a president like this. [They are] basically saying, ‘You either give us all the information about your life, or we’re going to impeach you. And by the way, if you give us all the information about you’re life, we’re going to impeach you.”

“In other words, the president doesn’t serve at the pleasure of the House Democrats,” concluded Levin. “He serves at the pleasure of the American people. The truth is, if they succeed, this will be the greatest suppression of the vote in American history. This will be the greatest disenfranchisement in American history. Over 63 million people voted for Trump. They’re trying to reverse that election, reverse the course of history. They pretend that they’re trying to tighten up our voter rolls to make sure sure that people who are supposed to vote should vote. This would be the disenfranchisement of over 63 million Americans. That’s what’s going on here. That’s the bottom line.”

On Sunday’s edition of Life, Liberty, and Levin, Levin characterized the Robert Mueller-led operation’s claims as an “impeachment report” written “for members of the media and House Democrats.” In June 2017, Levin saw that “Mr. Mueller may be investigating individuals and so forth, but his purpose for being unleashed against the president of the United States is to make the case for impeachment, not indictment. This is very, very important to understand.”

Democrats and the broader left regularly accuse Republicans and the broader right of implementing “voter suppression” strategies to disenfranchise voters belonging to various demographic groups.

