Kaya Jones Slams Ilhan Omar for Suggesting Jesus Was Palestinian

Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Breitbart News Saturday for spreading a message that Jesus Christ was a Palestinian.

Rep. Omar, a freshman Democrat from Minnesota and a Somalian Muslim refugee, shared a New York Times op-ed that suggested that Jesus Christ was a Palestinian.

Jones slammed Omar for spreading this false rumor.

“That’s the holy land, and Jesus was a Jew, teaching in synagogues at age 13, never Palestinian and was never Muslim,” Jones told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

“By the way, the Muslim faith, created in 600 AD, after his death, which is a bit late in the game,” Jones added.

Jones and Boyle then pivoted to Omar’s comment that on September 11, 2001, “some people did something.” Omar claimed that Trump’s sharing of the footage of her saying this incendiary comments incited people to send her death threats. The former Pussycat Doll called the comment “sickening.”

“No, 3,000 Americans innocent lives were murdered brutally in cold blood in front of the world to see and how dare she undermine what was done to us,” Jones said.

Jones said, “For her to undermine and devalue those lives and millions of other people affected by this, not only did they know someone or they went down to ground zero, or they got soot in their lungs and died from cancer because of it, it’s sickening.”

Jones then noted how incredulous it remains that Omar came to America as a refugee from Somalia and then rose to Congress, to which she now pushes her radical Muslim beliefs.

“We took her in from a country that would never allow her beliefs to be ever elected, so we’re electing her here she can bring her beliefs into power that would subsequently take her out of power. This girl has lost her dome. She needs to be removed immediately her words are treasonous,” Jones said.

