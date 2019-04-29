Bradley Byrne: Doug Jones Pretending ‘He’s Not a Far-Left Liberal’

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) told Breitbart News Saturday that Sen. Doug Jones (R-AL) continues to pretend that “he’s not a far-left liberal.”

Rep. Byrne spoke with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle regarding his race to unseat Sen. Doug Jones in 2020. Byrne’s run for the Alabam Senate comes as a recent poll found 50 percent of Alabama voters want to replace Jones with a Republican, 40 percent want him re-elected, and ten percent remain unsure about a second-term for Jones.

Byrne said that Jones continues to “pretend” he does not represent Alabama as a far-left senator.

“Doug Jones is trying every way he can to pretend that he’s not a far left liberal. So he thinks that if he endorses Joe Biden that someway that will make him acceptable moderate conservative or something like to the people of Alabama. People in Alabama are not going to vote for Joe Biden. We think he’s too liberal.”

Rep. Byrne said as many 2020 Democrat presidential candidates continue to push socialist ideas such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, Biden will have to continue to move towards the left and that will not work well for Jones’ re-election chances.

For instance, during his presidential announcement, Biden said the protests surrounding leftist activists’ move to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, inspired him to run for president. Biden also called leftist protestors, many of them Antifa extremists who attacked the police, at the Virginia 2017 “Unite the Right” rally a “courageous group of Americans.”

“Now, watch what happens to Joe Biden in this election. Uncle Bernie, Pocahontas, and all of them are going to pull him to the left so Doug is going to find himself out there supporting somebody who’s very far left where Joe Biden is going to win if he can win. That’s not going to work for Doug,” the Alabama conservative added.

“Doug Jones is not. Doug Jones is a liberal, he voted against Judge Kavanaugh, he voted against the Pain-Capable Abortion Act, he’s against building a wall, he’s supported people like Joe Biden for president, he does not match up with the state of Alabama,” Byrne said.

Outside of Jones’ vote against confirming Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court and the pro-life Pain-Capable bill, Jones also voted for the Democrat resolution in March to terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency and thus make it harder to secure America’s southern border.

“So my job in going after him is to make sure I point out those distinctions to the people of Alabama— we’re doing that and getting great reception. I feel very strongly about our chances next fall I really do,” Rep. Byrne added.

