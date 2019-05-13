Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, asked why the FBI is not investigating the financial relationship between Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s second son, and the government of China.

Von Spakovsky offered his remarks on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Rick Manning.

Mansour noted how President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani had planned to visit Ukraine to “gather facts” about Joe Biden’s involvement in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a company his son worked for.

“Why is it that Rudy Giuliani is doing that instead of the FBI?” asked von Skaovsky, “and why isn’t the FBI also looking into the fact that Biden’s son has been reported to have gotten huge contracts with the Chinese government in an area he had absolutely no experience in after he went with his father on a trade delegation trip to China?”

Von Spakovsky highlighted the “billion-dollar deal” struck between the Bank of China — a state-owned entity — and a private equity firm founded and operated by Hunter Biden. “If similar things had happened with a Republican vice president and his son, we would be seeing screaming headlines about this for weeks on end in the Washington Post and New York Times and elsewhere.”

Von Spakovsky noted the FBI’s ostensible investigation of “Russian collusion” related to Trump via the Robert Mueller-led operation while ignoring possible foreign influence and corruption related to the Bidens. “It’s just amazing that the FBI would rely on something so obviously false. Everyone should keep in mind — remember — [that] Andrew McCabe, number two at the Justice Department, said that the dossier was the basis for the application to the secret FISA court to get a warrant to start doing electronic surveillance, and he has said [that] without that dossier, a counterintelligence investigation would not have been opened up [into the Trump campaign].”

The predicates of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s operation — billed as an “investigation” — are false, noted von Spakovsky.

“Christopher Steele made it very clear that he was receiving information from the Russian government and Russian officials and he was being paid to do it by the Hillary Clinton campaign,” recalled von Spakovsky. “So that means that it was the Clinton campaign, apparently, through Steele, that was colluding with the Russian government.”

Von Spakovsky added, “If everything that we’ve suspected is true … [then] the FBI agents who were involved, the DOJ lawyers who were involved, and those who basically lied and misled the FISA court, they need to lose their jobs — they’re still working at the Justice Department — and they need to be criminally prosecuted, because the idea that the federal government was spying on a presidential campaign of the opposing party of who’s in the White House, it’s something you would expect to happen in a third-world country [and] not in the United States. There has to be severe consequences for it so it doesn’t happen, again.”

Von Spakovsky lamented the pattern of executive government bureaucrats prioritizing the welfare of their respective agencies over all other considerations.

“Take the current head of the FBI, Chris Wray,” offered von Spakovsky. “Chris Wray just testified in front of Congress. Ever since he got into office, he’s been doing everything he can to protect the reputation of the FBI. Well, that’s not what his job is. His job is to see that justice is fairly administered. It’s not to protect the reputation of the FBI. In fact, what he should have doing all along is internally investigating [the FBI] himself, and if he found wrongdoing by FBI agents, he should be the first one to admit it and to talk about it, and yet he hasn’t done that. That’s a real problem all the time in Washington, with people getting appointed into positions who are basically captured by their agencies, thinking that they need to protect their agencies at all costs.”

