Joe diGenova: I Believe Some Russia Hoax Architects Will Go to Prison

Joe diGenova expressed optimism that “some of the people responsible” for using federal intelligence assets to surveil and subvert Donald Trump — as a presidential candidate and as president — “ are going to go to prison,” offering his remarks in a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“This is an unfolding American tragedy,” said diGenova of of the Obama administration’s surveillance of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the subsequent Robert Mueller-led operation. “For the first time in this entire almost three years, I now believe that some of the people responsible for this are going to go to prison, and that, to me, is a beautiful thing.”

DiGenova’s credited Attorney General William Barr with his speculation that Obama administration alumni who abused their power for partisan political purposes would be held accountable.

“[William Barr] gets an A+,” remarked diGenova. “There is no better way to have handled what Attorney General Barr was presented with when he came in. … [After] Rod Rosenstein [played] God, doing things he never should have done, making an appointment of Robert Mueller he never should have made.”

DiGenova went on, “It’s really fascinating to watch Rosenstein now pretend to be deeply offended by Comey. He worshiped Comey. Comey was his idol. This type of preposterous, arrogant, self-absorbed putz that James Comey was is an example of the kind of person that Rosenstein would adulate.”

“Bill Barr is the perfect person to be attorney general [because] he has been attorney general before,” assessed diGenova. “He is a seasoned, well-known, respected lawyer in America, and the people in the FBI building and the Department of Justice building feared him — underscore feared him — because they knew you couldn’t lie to him – because they knew you couldn’t lie to him like you could lie to [Jeff Sessions]. They fear him now, and watching him appoint John Durham to investigate this monstrous conspiracy against the president is a true delight.”

DiGenova recalled, “You can’t believe how corrupt the FBI was at various points in its history, and it’s back there again, and that’s what Barr’s going to fix.”

“There’s only one answer to all of this, and that’s accountability,” said diGenova. “The only way you get accountability in a scandal like this is with federal grand juries making people testify under oath, making them hire lawyers, make them take the Fifth if that’s what they want to do. The answer to this is grand juries, and that’s what Durham is doing, and he’s very good at it.”

DiGenova continued, “The hero in all of this is not a lawyer — sad to say, I say as a lawyer, all the villains in this story are lawyers — the only hero is a military man, Admiral Mike Rogers, who was head of the National Security Agency during this scandal and discovered four years of illegal spying by FBI contractors seeking data about Americans.”

The bases of the aforementioned surveillance and Mueller-led operation, observed deGenova, were fraudulent.

“The Steele dossier was a fraud,” explained digenova. “The FBI knew it was a fraud, but they needed something to paper their investigation, to make it look authorized. … The conspiracy against the president has been underway since 2015, when he was an announced candidate. They needed to Steele dossier to give them a cover story for the reasons that they had conducted a year and a half of spying on the president without authority. This has always been a fraud since the beginning.”

