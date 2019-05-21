Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and senior editor-at-large at Breitbart News, explained how Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s second son, consummated financial relationships with foreign states and oligarchs in China and Ukraine while his father “steered [foreign] policy” towards those two countries as vice president. He offered his analysis in a Saturday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle.

“Why were these foreign governments and these foreign corrupt oligarchs stuffing money into Hunter Biden’s pocket?” asked Schweizer. “That’s why I have called for Hunter Biden to testify before a Senate committee.”

Schweizer has repeatedly advised the Senate to call on Hunted Biden to testify about the origins and nature of his financial relationships with the government of China via the state-owned Bank of China and Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Schweizer said, “It’s a very simple question. There’s no evasion here. What were you being paid to do? How did these deals come about? The fact that you’re doing deals in China and Ukraine — which are precisely the countries that your father, as vice president, is point person on — is a very alarming thing that needs to be looked into.”



The lack of interest in investigating possible corruption via Joe Biden’s monetization of political influence reflects political and partisan biases on the part of news media and government, estimated Schweizer.

“[There is] very little interest in actual deals that were consummated by the Biden family while he was vice president,” noted Schweizer. “They have deals. They got money. They got paid. Joe Biden was steering policy. It is flabbergasting to me, the inconsistency that people want to have on this.”

As of this article’s publication, CNN.com has made no mention of Bohai Harvest RST, an equity firm founded by Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry. The firm secured $1.5 billion in state funding from China.

“Why was Hunter Biden stuffing his pockets with foreign money?” asked Schweizer. “From every place from Ukraine to China, we’ve got money coming from Kazakh oligarchs, what was he being paid for? I think we can all agree, people are not stuffing money into his pocket out of the kindness of their hearts. They are expecting, wanting, and, I think, getting something in return.”

