Exclusive: Johnny Spann on John Walker Lindh: Disgrace We Let a Traitor into the Prison System to Reform Us Rather than Us Reform Him

Johnny Spann — father of Mike Spann, a former CIA officer and the first American killed in Afghanistan — described the early release of Islamic terrorist John Walker Lindh from federal prison as a “disgrace,” offering his remarks on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Spann’s comments came after Thursday’s early release of Islamic terrorist John Walker Lindh from federal prison for “good behavior,” 17 years into a 20-year sentence.

Lindh was convicted in 2002 following a plea deal approved of by then-President George Bush and then-Deputy Attorney General Michael Chertoff. He pleaded guilty to providing services to a designated terrorist organization and carrying explosives during the commission of a felony.

“I always taught my kids to respect the law and respect decisions that have to be made by judges and everyone else,” said Spann, recalling his outreach to President Donald Trump and the White House requesting action to block Lindh’s early release.

Spann continued, “”I’m not going to say they didn’t do everything they could do [to block Lindh’s early release], because I don’t know. I’m not an attorney. I don’t know everything they can do. You talk to one attorney, they say one thing and then another attorney will say another thing.”

LISTEN:

Spann went on, “I hope they tried everything they could try. It’s just unbelievable to me that nobody could step up and say — and this is what I wanted to happen — ‘Okay, stop the release for one day, two days, three days,’ however long it took, to do an in-depth thorough investigation of the reports that were being put out there of the letters he had written. I wanted somebody to go through that.”

Spann added, “Do you know what really happened here? We send people to prison and we say we’re going to reform them. We’re going to make them better people. In this case, we sent John Walker Lindh to prison on a phony twenty-year sentence, and he reformed the prison system. He reformed the prison system [in] the way they treated the Muslim prisoners, so the Muslim prisoners now get special things, so they can carry out their terrorist activities and communications, I suppose.”

Spann noted Lindh’s ongoing support for “Islamic extremism” and the “Islamic State” while challenging Lindh’s release for “good behavior.” A “model [and] repentant” prisoner, he added, “doesn’t [file] four or five lawsuits” against federal authorities.

“That’s a disgrace, I think, that we’ve let a prisoner — a traitor – go into the prison system and reform us rather than us reform him,” determined Spann.

Mike Spann had spent eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the CIA, where he worked for three years.

Ahead of 2019’s Memorial Day weekend, Johhny Spann invited listeners to “have some thoughts [and] prayers” for “those people that stood up, put their lives on the line, and lost them for your freedom [and] to keep America free.”

Spann concluded with a warning of the erosion of human freedom. “I hope I don’t live to see the day, but I think it’s coming,” he said. “If we don’t do something … my kids [and] my grand-kids will have to sit down with their kids and their grand-kids and they’ll be telling them about how it used to be when it was free in America, when you lived free as an American citizen. It just seems like our freedoms are being tested every day and taken away from us.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.