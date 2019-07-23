Politicians facilitating an “invasion” of illegal immigration are “contributing to the death of every innocent American” that is killed by illegal aliens on a daily basis, said Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza in a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“Every one of these congressional leaders who have done nothing to secure our border — to stop this invasion that’s been happening — they are contributing to the death of every innocent American that is happening every single day,” Mendoza declared.

LISTEN:

Mendoza continued, “Illegal aliens affect American citizens every hour. … Americans are torn apart by illegal alien criminals every hour. They are. Either they’re killed, they’re raped, they’re assaulted, it’s a hit-and-run, or their identity is stolen. Every hour, an American is affected by illegal alien crime, and it’s growing every day as more of them come over our borders.”

The status quo of illegal immigration is a deliberate demographic plan to replace conservative Americans, assessed Mendoza. She described the left’s ubiquitous accusations of “racism” as a political tool of intimidation to silence dissent from left-wing orthodoxy.

“In actuality, this is a very well thought out plan,” assessed Mendoza. “[Leftists] call people racists and bigots [and are] calling us racists and bigots, and people are finding that they have to defend themselves and say, ‘I’m not a racist,’ and give them five reasons why they’re not, and this is what they want us to do.”

Mendoza went on, “Then it’s going to get to the point where none of us will even bring up the word, ‘racist.’ We’re going to be too afraid that we’re going to be attacked. This is where they want us. They want to get us in this pigeonhole where they can finally snuff us out, and it’s just not going to happen with me.”

Twitter suspended Mendoza’s personal account last week, alleging that her tweets regarding illegal immigration and “sanctuary” policies constituted “hate speech.”

Mendoza recalled a recent tweet of her regarding Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). “She has blood on her hands for any innocent American that is killed by an illegal alien that she is protecting, which is a truthful statement. It’s not inciting violence, threatening, harmful , or hateful. It’s just the truth.”

Mendoza tweeted:

@KamalaHarris what law can I break and have you defend me so staunchly? Provide me sanctuary from our laws? Political cleanup from YOUR INACTION FOR DECADES is what it’s called. You have #bloodonyourhands for every death of an American killed by an ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINAL you are protecting

President Donald Trump noted Twitter’s partisan and political censorship of Mendoza on Twitter.

I will help Angel Mom (and great woman) Mary Ann Mendoza with Twitter. I know Mary Ann from the beginning, and she should never be silenced. She is a winner who has lost so much, her child. Twitter, if you’re watching, please do what you have to do, NOW! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

Mendoza noted the timing of Twitter’s censorship of her profile.

“I find it very odd that it was about two days after I was announcing on Twitter that I had being appointed to the advisory board of Women for Trump,” stated Mendoza. “It was two days after that that Twitter decided to suspend me, when I had been tweeting like this for year.”

Twitter’s executives, including its CEO Jack Dorsey, regularly deny that their deployment of censorship is shaped by partisan Democrat or left-wing political interests.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.