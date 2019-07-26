Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) told Breitbart News Daily that he and other congressional Republicans found it “very frustrating” that former special counsel Robert Meuller dodged questions regarding the Christopher Steele dossier and its origins surrounding the Russia investigation.

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing this week with Mueller, Rep. Steube questioned the former special counsel about how long it took to figure out that the Steele dossier was unverified and why he will not discuss the details of the Steele dossier.

The dossier, compiled by former British spy Steele, detailed Trump’s alleged ties to Russia and included an incredible accusation that Russian intelligence officials had a “pee tape” with which they could blackmail the president.

Rep. Steube told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow that he and members of the Republican party found it “very frustrating” that Mueller dodged questions about the Steele dossier’s relationship with the origins of the Russia investigation.

Steube continued, “The American people want to know how we got to where we are today and if we got to where we are today based on a phony dossier that was paid for by a political campaign to get then a FISA warrant to spy on the opposing party’s political campaign,” noting that would be “a problem.”

“I mean, if they interviewed Christopher Steele, he has to know the answers to those questions,” the Florida conservative added.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also grilled Mueller about why Mueller said the Steele dossier was “beyond” his “purview” regarding the Russia investigation.

“Here’s what I’m noting, Director Mueller: When people associated with Trump lied, you threw the book at them. When Christopher Steele lied, nothing. And so it seems to be that when Glenn Simpson met with Russians, nothing.” Gaetz said.

Marlow noted that many aspects of the Mueller investigation leaked to the media; however, no aspect of Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign’s innocence regarding alleged Russian collusion leaked.

Rep. Steube noted that if Mueller found out early in the investigation that there was no Russian collusion, it would amount to “malpractice.”

“If we find out if he [Mueller] knew very early on that there was no evidence of collusion and yet decided to drag the country through this investigation for 22 months because they couldn’t find what they were looking for, that, to me, is malpractice,” Steube said.

“If the Steele dossier was the basis for the FISA warrant and they realized very quickly if it was unverified, it wasn’t factual, I would think the whole collusion argument would fall apart very quickly after a few interviews,” he added.

