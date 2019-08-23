Seb Gorka: The Left Sent ‘Death Threats’ to Me, ‘My Wife, My Children’

Sebastian Gorka, host of America First and Breitbart News alumnus, revealed in a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that leftists had sent death threats to him, his wife, and his children.

“Let me share something that I haven’t done before,” said Gorka. “I have received death threats. My family, my wife, my children have received death threats. Well, I didn’t do anything about it, and I bumped into a very senior guy at the FBI at the airport, and we were just chatting, and he found out what happened, and he said, ‘You’ve got to report that. Here’s my guy,’ and I reported it to the FBI.”

Gorka continued, “Now, we thought — given my work in the White House and what [my wife] does at DHS — that this is going to be jihadists who are threatening us. They investigated it. These are three different death threat calls to my home phone and my cell phone. You know where they came from, what the origins, the source of those death threats were? It wasn’t jihadists. It wasn’t even Muslims. It was the left. It was Anonymous. Anonymous doxxed my family, and then said on their website, ‘Have fun with the gawkers.'”

Gorka linked the political motivations of those who had sent death threats to him and his family with left-wing narratives pushed by news media outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times.

“This is the dark side of all the fun we’re having,” said Gorka of the political news media sphere. “When you have, every single day — every single day — anchors, not crazy guests, anchors on CNN, MSNBC, and the Young Turks and on and on and on say that Donald Trump is a Nazi, that Stephen Miller, a Jew, is a fascist, that anybody who worked for or works for the president is an antisemitic racist, that can trigger people in the literal psychological sense, and there are unstable people out there who will believe it. There are people who are mentally stable that believe the president is a fascist. It’s very, very dangerous.”

New York Times columnist and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali previously linked Breitbart News and President Donald Trump to the mass murder of Muslim worshipers at a Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Marlow recalled Ali’s claim that Breitbart News and Trump “have blood on their hands,” highlighting Ali’s characterization of the president’s supporters as “white supremacists.”

“It is CNN and the New York Times who are empowering white supremacists, because they are giving them all this power,” Marlow stated. “They don’t have any power with me or you. We disavow them. We disavow their violence. We hate them. We hate what they stand for. They go against everything [we believe in]. My Jewish mother works for me at Breitbart. My bosses are Jews. The owners of the company are Jews. There’s no logic to the thinking that Breitbart has any connection to these people.”

Gorka concluded, “There is no need to defend Breitbart. Breitbart today, the most important conservative website there is in the world is the Breitbart News of Andrew Breitbart. It is about standing up to bullies, standing up to antisemitic bullies, standing up to left-wing bullies. That is your legacy. … We have nothing to apologize for.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.