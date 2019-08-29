Democrats “have to stir up fear, tears, [and] terror” by “saying that President Trump is a racist” because “they don’t have any substantial platform issues,” said Dr. Alveda King, director of Priests for Life’s Civil Rights for the Unborn project and the niece of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Dr. Alveda King said, “African-American men really turned out for [Donald Trump]. That’s because they were listening, and still are, when he says, ‘We’re going to bring the jobs back. We’re going to get people out of jail.’ He made it very clear about his pro-life stance, and his opportunities and initiatives are actually in force and doing well.”

LISTEN:

Mansour asked about Democrats’ use of “demagoguery” regarding race and their “obsession with dividing the country” across racial lines.

King replied, “This is a desperate ploy because they don’t have any substantial platform issues. They can’t outperform President Trump on the jobs, on the tax cuts, on the historically black colleges and universities, on the pro-life [issue], on what he’s doing for security in the country, and what he’s doing for the veterans. They can’t outdo that, so they have to stir up fear, tears, terror, and saying that President Trump is a racist.”

“The term ‘racism’ and separate races is really socially engineered,” added King. “It doesn’t add up with science, biology, or the Bible because the Bible says, ‘Of one blood, God made all people,’ and science says we are the human race, not separate races. So President Trump puts it this way, ‘We all bleed the same,’ and then he’ll also say, along the religious freedom lines, ‘We don’t worship government. We worship God.'”

King went on, “So here you have, now, Democrats who want to still make us think we’re separate races, and we’re not. We’ve got a group of people running around saying they’re colorblind, and I say, ‘Put your glasses on because that’s a medical condition.’ You need to see ethnicity and celebrate it. … What we have is the lack of a genuine platform, so you have to terrorize people and make them feel different because of skin color.”

