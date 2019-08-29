Bruce LeVell would be a “fabulous senator,” said Dr. Alveda King, director of Priests for Life’s Civil Rights for the Unborn project and the niece of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., expressing her hope for Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to appoint LeVell to replace the retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA).

Isakson announced his planned retirement on Wednesday, citing “health challenges” resulting from Parkinson’s disease.

“He would be absolutely the best,” said King of Levell, offering her remarks on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak. “I don’t use the word, ‘endorsement.’ I’ll say, ‘Well, may the best one be selected,’ and I will be praying.”

LISTEN:

“He’ll do a good job,” said King of LeVell as a prospective senator. “You haven’t seen me do those kinds of tweets in a long time, but it just moved from my heart. … It was a spontaneous from-the-heart tweet,” said King of her Wednesday tweet in support of LeVell:

“Bruce LeVell has been talking about diversity since President Trump was candidate Trump, and Bruce was integral in helping to start the National Diversity Coalition for Trump,” King stated. “So the key is diversity. … If it’s not going to be a candidate that will bring diversity to the table, that’s going to be a challenge. So the moment I thought about diversity, I honestly thought about Bruce.”

Mansour asked King about the Republican Party’s efforts to expand its support among black voters.

“They’re gonna have to,” replied King, “and I actually pray that the Republican Party, the RNC, [and] the Georgia Branch of the GOP is really, really listening. You have this saying, when you do the same thing over and over with the same result, you’re not going to be able to change or transform into something different, so to just continue to push the same kind of platform, the same kind of candidate, when diversity is the cry of Georgia, the cry of the nation, and what better way to do that than to step forward?”

King continued, “That has something to do with why I weighed in because I heard it said, ‘Oh, we can’t run this one or run that one. They can’t raise money. They can’t win.’ Well, President Trump has actually shown us that it’s not just the money, because I believe Mrs. Clinton outspent President Trump, and people say he couldn’t win, and he did.”

King added, “So it’s not about who can raise the most money, and all of that. I think we’re really going to have to consider diversity in Georgia on these tickets.”

Wednesday was the 66th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, noted King, referring to Monday’s release of Black and Brown Americans In Search of The American Dream: A 21st Century Treatise, a collection of articles and columns she co-authored.

Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election “was a very tight race,” recalled King. “We are very grateful — I’m very grateful — that Gov. Kemp won, and, as a matter of fact, I was there at the Georgia State Capitol when he signed that most recent pro-life bill.”

King concluded, “I’m happy with the governor. I’m hoping and believing that he’s listening [and] that he’ll hear this cry for diversity. It’s time to transform Georgia and to do something for the good old South.”

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.