South Carolina Beaufort County Councilman Mike Covert told Breitbart News Sunday that he hopes to unseat Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) using his experience as a businessman and a Washington, DC outsider.

Covert spoke to Breitbart News Sunday host Matthew Boyle after a poll found that Democrat Cunningham is very vulnerable to a Republican challenger in South Carolina’s first congressional district during the 2020 election.

The poll found that strong enthusiasm for voting for a generic Republican candidate during the 2020 election. The survey found that 47.4 percent responded that they would “definitely” vote for a Republican, another 5 percent would probably vote for a Republican, 30.7 percent would definitely vote for a Democrat, 3 percent would probably vote for a Democrat, and 13.9 percent remain undecided.

Covert said that the poll shows that many South Carolinians “want a successful businessman, not necessarily someone that has had congressional experience to be our congressman.”

Breitbart News Sunday host Boyle noted that Democrats managed to take the House majority by flipping seats in South Carolina’s first congressional district and other districts as well, which has given power to progressive Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to push the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and other radical proposals.

Covert said that Rep. Cunningham voted alongside Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) the majority of the time, allowing the House Financial Services Committee chairman to continue investigating President Donald Trump, his administration, and his companies, all the while not addressing important issues such as health care, paid family leave, and infrastructure.

“The only thing that has been going on with Joe Cunningham is that he votes in line with Maxine Waters 88 percent of the time,” Covert said. “That alone should scare even someone who doesn’t pay attention.”

Covert said that he will continue to fight to reduce spending and deficits given his business experience.

“You can’t change Washington, but you can change who you send there. I’m a businessman; I’m the only one in this race that’s written on the front side of a paycheck, I understand how to get something done when other people are relying on you. Budgets and deficits, all of that means a lot to me,” Covert said.

Covert said that he supports the president’s efforts to secure the border and reform immigration. He also wants to open up state competition to lower healthcare costs and move to a fair tax, or a national sales tax, to reform the American tax system.