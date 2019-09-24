Readers of the Washington Post and similar news media outlets know little-to-nothing about business deals secured by Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s second son, in China and Ukraine, noted Peter Schweizer during a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Schweizer highlighted the Jeff Bezos-owned news media outlet’s broad omissions in reporting on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings during his father’s tenure as vice president.

“If you are a reader of the Washington Post, and that is really your main source of news, you would have absolutely no idea what this whole Biden thing and his son thing is about, because they’re never really reported anything on it,” Schweizer said, noting that “a lot of news outlet’s” similarly ignore findings related to the Biden family’s foreign businesses. “They’ve never reported on the massive deals that Hunter Biden got in China.”

Schweizer noted Hunter Biden’s salary while sitting on the board of director of Burisma, a Ukraine-based energy company. “They have done very little reporting on the Ukraine controversy and what it entails. The dollar amount — the $83,000 a month — which we know … from court documents. Hunter Biden’s business partner was charged with fraud in an unrelated case, so it’s all there in black and white how much he was getting paid, but none of that is reported by the media. You have to ask yourself, ‘Why?’. These are news outlets. This is news, that the vice president of the United States’ son is cashing in in a major way in two countries around the world that are central to U.S. foreign policy while his dad is vice president. You don’t think readers are interested in that? It’s mind-boggling to me from the standpoint of the black hole of news coverage by some news outlets on this subject is astonishing to me.”

LISTEN:

“It’s very legitimate to look into activities [and] self-enrichment taking place while Joe Biden — in his official duties — was vice president of the United States,” determined Schweizer. “That’s something that should not be just written off because people think it’s inconvenient, or politically motivated. Let’s just get the facts out, follow the money, and see exactly what happened.”

Many news media outlets marketing themselves as non-partisan and politically objective operate double standards based on partisan political considerations, observed Schweizer. “Imagine looking forward, say in 2025, we have a Democratic president … and somebody were to argue or allege that one of the Trump children got a beneficial deal. That individual would probably be hailed as a hero for wanting that to be looked into, but for some reason there are different standards for different people.”

“They’re trying to turn what was a Biden scandal into a Trump scandal,” Schweizer said last week of the Washington Post‘s and other news media outlets’ framing of an alleged “whistleblower.”

Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings while his father directed $1.8 billion in aid money to Ukraine as vice president during the Obama administration.

Hunter Biden also consummated financial relationships with foreign states and oligarchs in China and Ukraine while his father “steered [foreign] policy” towards those two countries as vice president, noted Schweizer in May.

In August, Schweizer explained how Hunter Biden helped facilitate China’s acquisition of Henniges Automotive — a formerly America-based company developing “dual-use” technologies with military applications — by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a Chinese state-run military contractor. AVIC acquired Henniges in 2015 with a 51 percent stake purchase. The remaining 49 percent was purchased by Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a private equity firm founded by Hunter Biden and funded with $1.5 billion from the Chinese government via the Bank of China.

Schweizer is president of the Government Accountability Institute and a senior editor at Breitbart News. His latest book is Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.