An anonymous bureaucrat — marketed as a “whistleblower” by news media outlets such as CNN — who filed a complaint alleging misconduct on the part of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — falsely claimed to have “firsthand information,” said Fred Fleitz, president and CEO of the Center for Security Policy.

“The ‘whistleblower’ checked boxes saying he had both firsthand and hearsay evidence for his complaint,” noted Fleitz of the bureaucrat’s submitted complaint form, offering his analysis in a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Haris Alic.

Fleitz served as Trump’s deputy assistant and as former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s chief of staff. He previously worked for the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Department of State, and the House Intelligence Committee staff.

LISTEN:

Fleitz addressed a policy change regarding whistleblower complaint forms made between May and August, removing a previous requirement for bureaucrats filing such complaints to have firsthand knowledge of alleged improprieties.

“The inspector general of the intelligence community put out a statement explaining [the policy change] today which was trying to disprove these charges, and actually raised new questions,” stated Fleitz. “The inspector general said … that, first of all, the law does not require firsthand information, and … no matter what the ‘whistleblower’ had put forward — whether it was firsthand or not, it didn’t matter.”

Fletiz continued, “Second, they confirmed that the ‘whistleblower’ did use a 2018 form that made it difficult to file the complaint unless you had firsthand information, but the ‘whistleblower’ checked boxes saying he had both firsthand and hearsay evidence for his complaint.”

Fleitz added, “The ‘whistleblower’ has actually opened up a new can of worms in that he said — in the whistleblower complaint — he had firsthand and secondhand information on this, and we know he didn’t have firsthand information … For me, this confirms that this ‘whistleblower’ is a liar. This ‘whistleblower’ is pursuing a partisan campaign to undermine this president … and despite the intelligence community’s efforts to cover for him, they’ve actually made it worse.”

The anonymous bureaucrat’s identity should be known, stated Fleitz, speculating on coordination between the bureaucrat and House Democrats such as Adam Schiff.

“Some whistleblowers are legitimate,” remarked Fleitz. “A lot of them are disgruntled individuals. They’re low performers that had security problems. That’s why we need to know who this person is [and] what was motivating them. Typically — and I was on the House Intelligence Committee staff for five years — they’re not supposed to come directly to the intelligence committees, but a lot of them do, and I think this guy came to the intelligence committee, met with Schiff and his attorneys, and they’ve been orchestrating this, or maybe this ‘whistleblower’ had his attorneys meet with Schiff and Schiff’s attorneys. But clearly there was some orchestration here. This complaint was very well written, and it was written in a professional way to harm the president as much as possible. And this guy, supposedly — according to the New York Times — is a typical political analyst who handles Ukraine? I’m sorry, this guy guy did not write this complaint alone.”

“I think it’s cowardly,” said Fleitz of the bureaucrat’s anonymity. “I think you have to stand up for your principles. If doing the right thing means that you’re going to lose your job, well look, you’re not entitled to a federal job, and the American people need to know who’s making this accusation. The president has a right to face his accusers, and making anonymous accusations like this is not the American way. I know lots of whistleblowers who put their names on the line. They sign their complaints. They send it to senior officials at the CIA and Congress. Why is this person hiding? What’s really going on here? Is he a partisan? Is he somebody the CIA was about to fire? We need to find out.”

Left-wing and partisan Democrat ubiquity across academia, news media, and non-profit foundations incentivize and reward bureaucrats to undermine the Trump administration, explained Fleitz. “This is a temptation to people in the foreign policy [and] intelligence fields to basically slant their thinking and analysis to maybe curry favor, to get themselves jobs when they leave at Georgetown and Harvard and Columbia and some of these big foundations.”

“MSNBC is preparing the contract [for the anonymous bureaucrat],” quipped Fleitz.

Breitbart News Tonight airs Monday through Friday on SiriusXM’s Patriot channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific).

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.