Matt Rosendale: Democrat Kathleen Williams Is the ‘AOC of Montana’

Montana state auditor Matt Rosendale told Breitbart News Saturday that Montana Democrat congressional candidate Kathleen Williams is the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of Montana.

Montana state auditor Rosendale, who is running for Montana’s at-large congressional district, spoke with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle regarding the Democrats’ move to impeach President Donald Trump, his proposals to reduce the cost of health care in Montana, and his Democrat opponent, Kathleen Williams.

Rosendale compared Williams to the progressive Democrat Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, often known as “AOC.”

He said, “Democrat Kathleen Williams is the AOC of Montana. She’s educated in Berkeley California, there’s a lot of people that don’t know a lot about California, but they certainly don’t have a lot of conservative ideas out of Berkeley and Kathleen Williams is going to be the gun-grabbing, green New Deal, industry eliminating” candidate.

Rosendale said Williams is a “puppet for the left in Montana.”

In contrast to Williams, conservative leaders Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Mark Meadows (R-NC), and Jim Jordan (R-OH) endorsed Rosendale for his congressional race.

While serving as a state auditor, Rosendale led the way for Montana to lower the cost of health care.

Rosendale announced in August that, by enacting a reinsurance program, they have managed to lower health insurance premiums by eight to 14 percent.

Rosendale explained, “The good news is about me not going to the United States Senate means that I was able to spend another year helping our legislator pass some tremendous healthcare reform. And so number one, we went in and focused like a laser on the costs of insurance. Many across the nation have seen the absolute failure of Obamacare trying to say everyone has insurance, can’t afford it, it’s not working out. The cost has just been overwhelming for them so we focused on making sure people had access to good, affordable, healthcare.”

He continued, “We authorize direct primary care facilities which are delivering high-quality healthcare for $70-90 a month. We worked with the Trump administration on the Association Health Plans [AHPs] so that you can buy a product across a state line, extended the term for short-term duration for that 90-day window as much as three years as much as necessary.”

“One of the big things that we focused on is that people with pre-existing conditions can continue to have that coverage and yet not drive up the cost of health insurance products for everyone else,” he said.

