Critiques of leftism from musician Kanye West and comedian Dave Chappelle offer glimpses of a growing rejection of “woke” culture, estimated Turning Point USA’s Alex Clark, host of the daily show Poplitics. She offered her remarks in a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

West and Chappelle have both criticized aspects of left-wing politics, drawing criticism from left-wing celebrities.

Rejection of “woke” culture and “political correctness,” said Clark, is not only coming from conservatives.

“It’s not necessarily all these different Hollywood stars and all these people are coming out as conservatives — some will, some won’t — it’s mostly just going to be a rejection of this poisonous leftism that’s going on,” assessed Clark. “It’s just saying, ‘I know what I am, and it’s not that.’ It’s just awake, the awake culture. That’s what it is. It’s not necessarily conservative.”

Clark described leftists’ and Democrats’ hostility towards former White House spokesperson Sean Spicer’s continued advancement on reality competition TV show Dancing with the Stars as ironic, given their calls to abolish the electoral college in favor of a nationalized “popular vote” for presidential elections.

“[Sean Spicer] is still on Dancing with the Stars, and it’s because conservatives just keep voting for him, and it’s funny because before, these same people that are now complaining that Sean Spicer is getting the popular vote on Dancing with the Stars … were all for the popular vote in 2016, right?” noted Clark. “So now, all of a sudden, the tables have turned. Isn’t it funny how that happened?”

Poplitics’ goal, in part, is to introduce viewers to conservative ideas in pop culture news and commentary.

“We’re casting a wide net out there to catch people that may not even be conservative, maybe they’re apolitical, maybe they’re leftists,” said Clark. “But everyone, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, you’re consuming pop culture, probably, and you want to hear about who’s dating who, and what’s going on in the celeb-Hollywood world and what’s going on in celeb gossip news, and so I’m just covering that, and when it calls for it, once in a while, like the Sean Spicer story, you do get a bit of a conservative hot take on something or a little funny quip that’s conservative, and then … you kind of inspire somebody to maybe think a little bit differently.”

