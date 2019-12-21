Democrats and the broader left corrupt American tradition and institutions in their ongoing political campaign against President Donald Trump, said Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and senior contributor at Breitbart News, in an interview on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow noted the centrality of Schweizer’s research in the latter’s latest book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends, to the Democrats’ ongoing push for the impeachment of Trump.

“The entirety of the impeachment started with you and your research into … something that Joe Biden did wrong,” noted Marlow.

Marlow remarked, “The president inquiring about your research into his son and obvious corrupt business deals that he had around the world really was what ended up getting him impeached, amazingly, even though [Donald Trump] asked about an investigation that was only dropped because Joe Biden strong-armed the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor. It’s all so unbelievable.”

Schweizer replied, “It’s rather stunning, and … it’s an example of what is a Joe Biden scandal being shifted into a Donald Trump scandal. That’s what the media is trying to do here, and that’s what the Democrats are trying to do here.”

LISTEN:

Schweizer described Trump’s request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate possible corruption on the part of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in relation to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as legitimate.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong or inappropriate at all in Donald Trump talking to President Zelensky of Ukraine about this issue, and the reason is very clear,” Schweizer said, “The corruption that took place involving the Biden family in Ukraine and China did not occur when Joe Biden was a private citizen. It occurred while he was vice president of the United States, so this is not a vendetta or a witch hunt [with Donald Trump] going after some political opponent just on some random issue. This is related to [Joe Biden’s] tenure as vice president of the United States.

Schwezer continued, “As far as I’m concerned, not only is there [nothing] wrong with Donald Trump doing this, it was highly appropriate for him to ask these questions, and the question simply was, ‘Would you look into this? Would you cooperate with my attorney general and look into this?’ [Donald Trump] didn’t say, ‘Dig up dirt,’ he didn’t say, ‘Make things up.’ He didn’t say any of those things.”

Schweizer added, “To me, it’s sort of a bizarre case of where what is a Joe Biden scandal is being turned by the media — or at least certain elements of the media — and Democrats, they’re trying to morph it into a Donald Trump scandal, and it’s not, as far as I’m concerned.”

Democrats are corrupting the process of impeachment of a sitting president, determined Schweizer.

“[Impeachment of a president] is another American institution that is in turmoil because of the dislike of Donald Trump,” estimated Schweizer. “You have presidents come and go, people disagree with them, they disagree with their policies, but what’s happening is the left is churning through our institutions, our traditions, our constitutional processes at a rapid rate in their desire to get this guy. Look at the body count of institutions and practices now that have been distorted and have been corroded because of this.”

Schweizer listed the FBI as among those institutions corrupted by Democrats and leftists across their political campaign against Trump.

Schweizer stated, “The FBI is an institution, I think, [that] a lot of us looked to for a very long time — not a perfect institution, by any means, you go back and you look at the years of J. Edgar Hoover, some of the things they did — but, by and large, an institution people had a lot of trust in. You look at what came out in [Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s] report. You look at the statement made by the FISA court.”

The “same kinds of corrosive [and] destructive] effects” seen within the FBI will be identified across intelligence agencies, speculated Schweizer, “in pursuit of Trump.”

Schweizer added, “There was this rush to say, ‘We’re finally going to get this guy.’ Very similar to what happened with the FBI, and I think what’s going to be apparent in the intelligence institutions. ‘We’re going to run roughshod over hundreds of years of American political tradition. We’re going to sort of shred the intention of the Founders to get this guy.'”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.