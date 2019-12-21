Rep. Andy Biggs: FISA Court ‘Needs to Be Eliminated’

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) recommended elimination of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA Court) during an interview on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Biggs described the FISA Court as contrary to American values of due process.

“It is a secret court that has virtually no oversight and no transparency,” said Biggs. “So if somebody wants to go in and get a warrant, basically nobody is really actively reviewing those warrants other than these FISA court judges, and I think that is star chamber-esque. That is really not the American way.”

LISTEN:

Biggs reflected on Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report outlining “17 significant errors or omissions” in the FBI’s application to surveil Carter Page, which occurred during James Comey’s tenure as FBI director under then-President Barack Obama’s administration.

“What I see here is the corruption of the deep state that has been revealed in [Michael Horowitz’s] report and it is what we have seen all along,” stated Biggs, “Michael Horowitz] was limiting his scope to primarily to Carter Page, and you have 17 major problems with just that affidavit to get that warrant.”

FBI misconduct identified in the bureau’s operation against President Donald Trump may be pervasive across federal law enforcement and intelligence institutions, estimated Biggs.

Biggs remarked, “When you start looking at that and start peeling that back and look at the other areas that he found, it’s a pattern that is gross and is serious, and what it does is it undermines the constitutional republic that we have.”

“I think the court needs to be eliminated,” determined Biggs.

