SiriusXM Hits 30 Million Self-Pay Subscribers, Beating Guidance

SiriusXM, the home of Breitbart News Network’s radio programming, announced Tuesday that it added 1.063 million net self-pay subscribers to finish 2019 with approximately 30 million self-pay subscribers, exceeding the company’s initial 2019 subscriber guidance.

Self-pay subscribers are an important metric for the company and analysts who see it as a gauge of organic demand for SiriusXM’s programming.

The company also said on Wednesday that it expects to meet or exceed its 2019 guidance for revenue, free cash flow, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation.

Part of SiriusXM’s conservative Patriot channel 125, Breitbart News broadcasts four different programs:

Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow on weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. EST.

Breitbart News Tonight with co-hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on weekdays from 9:00 p.m. to midnight EST.

Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.

Breitbart News Sunday with host Amanda House from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

“Last year was a milestone for SiriusXM. Not only did we achieve our tenth consecutive year of million-plus self-pay net additions, but we also completed our acquisition of Pandora Media and made significant investments in our business, all while returning more than $2 billion to our stockholders. And our new 2020 guidance points to what should be another excellent year of growth for SiriusXM,” said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM’s Chief Executive Officer.

SiriusXM also announced Tuesday that it plans to release full-year and fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.