Hans von Spakovsky: DOJ Should Sue States Registering Non-Citizens to Vote

Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative and a senior legal fellow of the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband should sue states illegally registering non-citizens to vote. He offered his remarks in an interview on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Rick Manning.

Left-wing and Democrat advocacy for abolition of the electoral college is part of a broader plan that includes registration of non-citizens — including illegal aliens — to vote, explained von Spakovsky.

Mansour noted New York Democrats’ plan to automatically register to vote all residents applying for driver’s licenses — which including non-citizens and illegal aliens — unless they “opt-out.”

“This is part and parcel of that whole system-wide movement to make sure that people who are not citizens are registering [to vote] and not getting caught or prosecuted for it, and [then] switching [presidential elections] a national popular vote system so that all those votes will help win elections.”

Von Spakovsky added, “Every single U.S. attorney around the country ought to be investigating and prosecuting … aliens who are registering and voting. They’re doing it all over the country. So far, only two U.S. attorneys — one in North Carolina [and] one in Texas — have brought any kind of cases like that. [U.S. attorneys in] the rest of the states … are ignoring these cases and not doing anything about it.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can help improve the accuracy of states’ voter rolls, explained von Spakosvky, by cross-referencing state databases with its own records.

“[DHS} ought to be going through its records and trying to compare its database with state voter registration lists across the country to help the states find, again, non-citizens who are illegally registered to vote. And that’s not really happening, either, that I’m aware of.”

Von Spakosvky advised, “What [Eric Dreiband] can do is use the Motor Voter law — that National Voter Registration Act — to sue states that aren’t properly cleaning up their voter rolls and maintaining the accuracy of their voter rolls those cases they ought to be filing them because there are plenty of states that aren’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing under the law.”

