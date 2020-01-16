Joe diGenova called for the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), to subpoena Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson for forwarding a complaint made by “fake whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella, offering his remarks on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“There is a way to get the testimony of Eric Ciaramella, the fake whistleblower, and the testimony of Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, who falsely put forward Eric Ciaramella’s complaint with no basis for doing so,” diGenova explained. “There’s a major scandal here about the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson. This guy is part of the coup. He’s not some lowly nobody. This guy is directly related to Mary McCord, who was the assistant attorney general for the national security division — and other positions — in the Obama administration, who was at the center of this and now works for the Brookings Institution at that left-wing legal group called Lawfare.”

DiGenova continued, “I actually want to see oversight hearings conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee. There will be none by the Intelligence Committee because Sen. Rich Burr from North Carolina is completely controlled by Mark Warner, the Democrat from Virginia. It’s an open joke in the administration and by anybody who watches Capitol Hill that Mark Warner is actually the chairman, someone who was intimately involved in gathering evidence against the president of the United States privately as private individuals.”

DiGenova added, “I think the way to deal with the witnesses we all want to hear from is to do it in oversight hearings. I think that the House’s cases will be full of sound and fury, signifying nothing after they do their presentation for a few days, then Republicans will have their chance to respond, and then there’s going to be a vote over whether or not they want to proceed and have an acquittal vote, at that point.”

DiGenova concluded, “The best result would be no witnesses and an acquittal after the presentations. Whether or not the majority leader has the votes to do that, I don’t know, given the three strange Republicans that we’ve talked about.”

Marlow untied diGenova’s comments on the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) use of over a dozen commemorative pens to sign articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

“I did notice that Nancy Pelosi still is having trouble articulating words and speaking, some motor function problems,” replied diGenova. “That was something that is also not news to me. I did see she was capable of using a number of pens simultaneously to sign the articles of impeachment and the transmission material that goes with it.”

DiGenova added, “I expect the House to try and be inflammatory in all of its rhetoric, to make the articles of impeachment sound more serious than they really are. This is a political game at this point, not a legal game, but the Senate will work its will. I expect this thing to go for a couple of weeks, and I expect the president to be acquitted.”

“[Impeachment] has nothing to do with the seriousness of governing,” stated diGenova. “It is a contrived set of impeachment articles. There is no resemblance to anything that the Founders had in mind. In fact, the impeachment is a carbon copy of is what the Founders rejected, and that was malfeasance in office. They said we cannot get involved in the type of disputes that would lead us to partisan disputes where you would have only one of the political parties in the Congress voting for the impeachment, and yet that is precisely what the Democrats have done. This is a partisan impeachment, and by that I mean only Democrats voted for it. All Republicans voted against it. Some Democrats voted against it, another one was added yesterday who refused to go along.”

DiGenova observed Pelosi’s disposition during her signing of impeachment articles against President Donald Trump.

“This is a vanity exercise for [Nancy Pelosi],” diGenova said. “You can see her preening as she performs her role as speaker of the House. The smiling, trying to keep the false teeth in. Doing everything she can to pretend like she’s serious, yet as the moments go on, she cannot restrain herself, and she becomes practically silly and embarrassing in her joy. This is not a serious moment. The Democrats are trying to paint it that way. You can see Jerry Nadler as he rolls his way up to the podium trying to get sentences out, and Adam Schiff, who is evil personified, being so serious that he’s going to fall over and be brittle and collapse.”

DiGenova went on, “It’s sort of a fascinating contrast between this fake seriousness of Nadler and Schiff and then these giddy, sort of vain pronouncements of Nancy Pelosi and the fake prayerfulness, and invoking God, and being outraged when someone says she hates the president and claims she’s a Roman Catholic and she doesn’t hate anybody.”

“It’s been a party political gesture,” said diGenova of the Democrats’ impeachment push. “This is not a serious legal effort of impeachment, mainly because the president did nothing wrong. The phone call with Zelensky was perfectly proper. In my opinion, there’s nothing wrong with a quid pro quo in foreign policy. We do it all the time.”

DiGenova said, “You’re always going to have people like Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski, who are these strange ducks who insist on doing things differently than everybody else. Romney, of course, is just an ass, so people just have to ignore him because — as people have said about him — he’s got such an inflated view of himself, and he’s so pompous that he generally reflects the view of himself that nobody else in the world has.”

“[Mitt Romney] is a caucus of one,” added diGenova.

DiGenova concluded, “The Democrats, with the complicity of the mainstream media, which of course hates Trump and lies about him regularly, and so the media doing what it’s doing, the Democrats would never have been able to do what they’ve done on impeachment without the support of a corrupt American media.”

